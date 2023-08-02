WATERLOO — Heartland Bank and Trust Company's "Shred Days" event for secure onsite document shredding will be coming to the bank at 4020 Bankers Blvd. on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Heartland Bank's "Shred Days" provide an opportunity to securely dispose of personal documents like receipts, old utility bills, insurance forms, bank statements and more. A mobile shred unit will be available, allowing attendees to witness the shredding process through the unit's observation window.
Heartland Bank encourages individuals to take advantage of this free service, emphasizing the importance of proper document disposal in preventing identity theft.
For a complete list of event dates and locations, more details and information about Heartland Bank Shred Days as well as a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials to shred, visit www.hbtbank.com/shred-days.
90th Waterloo Open goes to Ole Miss grad Evan Brown in sudden death playoff
WATERLOO – Evan Brown of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, is the winner of the 90th Waterloo Open after beating Harry Hillier in a tie-breaking playoff on Sunday evening.
After tying at 21 under in regulation, the two golfers faced off in sudden victory tiebreaker with Brown’s birdie on the second tiebreaker hole, the Par-3 17th, earning him the $50,000 winner’s check.
“I’m over the moon,” Brown said. “It’s my second professional victory, I’ve only been playing pro for nine months or so, so this is really kind of awesome to step off in the right direction with my pro career.”
Brown’s first pro win was the MLGT Fountains West Winter Classic in February.
Hiller started the day four strokes back of the leaders but charged to the front with an impressive display of golf shooting 12-under through the first 15 holes as the New Zealander was on pace to set the course record.
But his tee shot on 16 went out of bounds and he took a double bogey on the hole, settling for a final round 62 which vaulted him into a playoff with Brown.
“It’s hard to be disappointed with a 62,” Hillier said. “The out-of-bounds on 16 got a bad bounce, firm bounce, landed 30 yards short of the green and it’s a foot-and-a-half out of bounds, so those things happen, it’s just how you respond.”
For his part, Brown kept things steady through the weekend, shooting 66 on Friday and Saturday. Then on Sunday, he worked on his patience and his focus, and putted a strong five holes in a row on the back nine to improve to 63 the last day and tie with Hillier.
“Last night, I was talking with my [performance] coach, just tried to talk to him about staying patient and making sure I was doing what I could control – focusing on that – just trying to hit good shots, hit good puts,” Brown said. “Just trying to stay in that all day.”
Going into playoffs, Brown made a solid drive on the first playoff hole, the Par-5 first hole, while Hillier’s ball landed near the bushes. Hillier then blasted his second shot through the branches to give himself a solid chance to extend the tiebreaker, and he made a clutch putt to save par and force another playoff hole.
On 17, Hillier’s shot landed on the green, but Brown was just off in the rough. Brown then hit a chip shot to within six inches. Hillier had a putt to win, but missed and then missed a short putt to force even more extra golf.
“This finish is what the 90th Waterloo Open deserved,” said Waterloo Open Committee Chairman Brian Middleton.
It’s a redeeming moment for Brown, who lost on his last playoff at the 2019 Palmetto Amateur in South Carolina. The man he lost to was none other than Jamie Wilson, who acted as his caddy for the Waterloo Open playoff event.
After the Open, Wilson said that he enjoyed a friendly rivalry with Brown. Having competed with him extensively while Brown was at Ole Miss and Wilson was with the University of South Carolina, both men built a strong respect for each other’s skill on the course.
“We give it back and forth to each other all the time and sometimes he beats me – most of the time he beats me – but sometimes I get him every once in a while,” Wilson said.
Brown is headed to Chicago for the Korn Ferry Monday qualifier, saying he has the momentum he needs for the tour.
“You know, this is going to do wonders for me and I’m really, really happy to be champion here,” Brown said.
2021 champion Michael Visacki and Greenville, South Carolina’s Keller Harper both finished one shot out of the play at 20-under.
Dylan Myer of Evansville, Indiana, Hunter Eichhorn of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Zach Burry of Appleton, Wis all tied for fifth at 19-under.
Results
]195 – Evan Brown 66-66-63 Harry Hillier 70-63-62
196 – Michael Visacki 67-63-66, Keller Harper 66-65-66
197 – Dylan Meyer 69-64-64, Hunter Eichorn 64-68-65, Zachary Burry 65-66-66
198 – Chandler Blanchet 69-64-65, Daniel Hudson 63-66-69
199 – Tyler Leach 69-67-63, Ryan Siegler 66-69-64, Emmett Herb 66-69-64, Jeff Burton 69-66-64, Carson Schaake 68-65-66
200 – Tripp Kinney 67-69-64, Matthew Meneghetti 67-66-67, Hayden Hunneke 62-70-68
201 – Peter Bradbeer 70-65-66, Kyle Mueller 73-61-67, Eric Ansett 67-65-69, Conrad Isley 66-66-69
202 – Alex Schaake 68-68-66, Austin Schoonmaker 71-65-66, Jimmy Morton 70-65-67, Michael Kartrude 66-67-69, Will Dickson 69-63-70
Waterloo Open: Cedar Falls’ Owen Sawyer finds his game at the right time, surges to amateur title
WATERLOO — You are never as far away as you think you are.
Less than two months removed from his graduation from Cedar Falls High School, Owen Sawyer did not think he was at the top of his game as he prepared for the amateur tournament at the 90th Waterloo Open.
“My putting was inconsistent,” Owen said. “My ball-striking was not quite as good as it normally is. Same with my driver, it was just inconsistent.”
A month away from starting college at Iowa State, where he will compete as a member of the Cyclones men’s golf team, Owen said his father, Mike Sawyer, a former golfer at Northern Iowa, offered him some advice.
‘You are never as far away as you think you are.’
According to Mike, ups and downs are an unavoidable part of golf which he knew his son had not yet learned.
“Golf is hard,” Mike said. “He is young enough that he does not realize that everybody…they go through these ups and downs. You are never as far away as you think you are. It is never as bad or as good.
That is what I always say. You are always a couple swings away from getting that feeling back.”
Owen said he got that feeling back shortly before the start of the Waterloo Open amateur tournament.
“A couple of days before the start of this tournament I found some things,” Owen said. “My game finally started to click. That gave me a lot of confidence going into this round.
“I found something. I was hitting balls—made a little adjustment with my setup, tried to keep my head a little bit more still. I just started hitting the ball a lot more solid. It was just a little tweak like that.”
With his game clicking again, Owen posted a round of 67 on Friday at Gates Park Golf Course and carded a 69 on Saturday at South Hills. The collective score of 136 through 36 holes of golf put him in a tie for second with Northern Iowa golfer Griffin Parker and a stroke behind his former high school teammate Luke Meyer.
At the same time as Owen golfed his way into the top three, Mike found himself 10-over par, missing the cut. Although disappointed to be out of the tournament before the final round, it afforded Mike a unique opportunity—to be Owen’s caddy for the final round.
“I did not play well the last two days,” Mike said. “The silver lining of missing the cut is I can go out there and be with him. So, that is super special.”
With his dad toting his bag, Owen teed off in the third-to-last group of the day alongside pros Evan Brown and Zachary Burry.
According to Mike, Owen’s final round started slow as he missed on a few opportunities to lower his score.
“What was cool was that he did not get off to a great start on those first few holes where you can make some birdies,” Mike said. “But he hung in there and got a couple of putts to drop.”
However, much like his game started to click a couple days prior, Owen started clicking after making the turn.
“[He] really got going with the chip in on 10,” Mike said. “It was like it kind of calmed him down. He just started hitting good shot after good shot.”
Owen drove the ball over the green on the 10th hole and appeared to have missed another opportunity to lower his score, but Mike knew he could sink the shot.
“[He] had kind of a funny lie,” Mike said. “He was in between whether it would check up a little bit when it pitched and it just did not. It ran out, but it was in a good lie, just on the upslope. I got over there, and he was mad because from there you are thinking you will have a close birdie putt. I said, ‘You can hole this. This is just straight up hill.’”
Mike said Owen hit a perfect shot, sinking a chip in for birdie which sparked a massive surge on the back nine.
Following his birdie on 10, Owen recorded three more birdies and an eagle on 14 to cut his score to 14-under par by the conclusion of his round and a stroke ahead of Meyer who had three holes remaining.
According to Owen, spending two years on the Cedar Falls golf team with Luke made it difficult at the end of the final round.
“I am always rooting for Luke, always wishing him the best,” Owen said. “Luke is a great guy and I feel bad for him that he ended up making a double [bogey] on 17, but that is golf. It happens. It happens to everybody once in a while.”
Meyer did not manage to surpass Owen in his final three holes, finishing 10-under. Mike described the moment when Owen won as bittersweet given his familial connection to Luke. Mike and Monte Meyer, Luke’s father, are cousins.
“This is a little bit bittersweet because Luke is one of his best friends,” Mike said. “He and Luke have kind of grown up in golf here together. I feel bad for Luke, but obviously super happy for Owen.”
With the win sealed, Owen said he hopes the result sets him up for success as he prepares to join the Cyclones next month.
“This gives me a big boost of confidence going into my freshman,” Owen said. “Knowing that I am able to compete with anybody. This was a really good field. There were a lot of really good players—a lot of college players. Having that confidence from a win like this is really important to help me. Everybody said it is a big adjustment going into college. So, if I am confident with my game and feeling good, it will make that adjustment a little easier.”
“You hear about the Waterloo Open every summer…This is one that has always been on my calendar with a star on it. It is really cool to win a tournament like this.”
Waterloo Open: Swan, Hudson take lead while Visacki makes strides
WATERLOO – The Waterloo Open remains anyone’s to win with a neck-and-neck tie at first and the 2021 champion only one stroke back.
On Saturday, Daniel Hudson and Jarrett Swan put themselves in the lead following rounds of 63 strokes with rounds of 66, putting both men at 15 under through Friday.
According to Swan, his secret isn’t in his drive, or in his short game. Instead, Swan is trying to have as much fun as possible.
“I had fun with my caddy Harrison. He’s 14 years old and we’re just out there having fun,” Swan said. “To be honest, I didn’t really know what I shot today, didn’t know what I shot yesterday, we’re just playing the golf course, trying to do the best I can and have a blast.”
At 31, this is Swan’s first time competing in the Waterloo Open. The South Carolina-native said he’s enjoyed Iowa and the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course, with the fickle winds letting him bring out his creative side.
“I like being a little creative on the golf course and it’s just kind of opened my brain and made it fun,” Swan said. “You’re not just flying a wedge to a certain number and then sticking – you’ve got to play a bounce, you’ve got to play a different shot – it’s a lot of fun.”
2021 champion Michael Visacki sits only a stroke behind Swan and Hudson.
After underperforming in the first round, he shot 63 on Saturday, making him third at nine under. Last year's winner Will Dickson also carded a 63 to put himself at six under. Combined with the 64-stroke performance by 2019 champion Chandler Blanchet, the group of former champions shot 26 under in the second round.
According to Visacki, the earlier tee-off time may have been a component in the three golfers getting back into their champion forms.
“The greens were a little bit more receptive and I think we all just played a lot better honestly, made a couple more puts and I think less mistakes for sure,” Visacki said. “I think everybody had like one or two mistakes yesterday and we really didn’t have many today, honestly.”
After shooting 67 the day before, Visacki recorded nine birdies to boost himself ahead nine spots in the standings. Meanwhile, Dickson got hot on the 12th hole, with two eagles and a birdie that put him in position to finish strong and possibly steal the lead on Sunday.
“I knew Mike was ahead by a couple of strokes… and so I think we just tried to keep our foot on the pedal and we all know that you have to go really a lot here in order to have a chance to win, and so we just kept trying to make birdies,” Dickson said. “And we made some clutch par saves.”
On Friday, all three said that they were feeding off and motivating each other to perform. After Saturday, Viascki said the proof was in the pudding.
“I think we played 26 under as a group, which is probably the best I’ve ever been a part of, so I’m excited for tomorrow, and I think we all have another low one in all of us,” he said.
As the youngest member of the three champs, the Waterloo Open has also been a chance for Dickson to absorb his peers’ knowledge and experience to learn how to improve his game further.
“They’ve had success at the highest level, so not getting too low, staying patient and that sort of stuff,” Dickson said. “Especially at a place like… Irv Warren where you have to go really low and if you’re not making a ton of birdies right away, you really have to just kind of know that you have a lot of holes left, and to watch two really good guys play – it feels good that I can play with them and hopefully, we can all play good again tomorrow.”
Moving forward on Sunday Visacki said the key will be consistency and not letting the pressure cut into his performance. Meanwhile, Swan says he’ll keep having fun, and if he wins, that makes it even better.
“My secret for success, just one shot at a time and make some puts and at the end of the day, I left my beautiful wife back home and if I can come back home with a big check, she’d be very happy.”
Round Two Leaders
129 – Daniel Hudson 63-66, Jarrett Swan 63-66
130 – Michael Visacki 67-63
131 – Keller Harper 65-66, Zachary Burry 65-66
132 – Evan Brown 66-66, Conrad Isley 66-66, Kaylor Steger 67-65, Will Dickson 69-63, Hayden Hunneke 62-70, Hunter Eichorn 64-68, Erich Ansett 67-65, Jamie Wilson 67-65
133 – Carson Schaake 68-65, Logan Price 67-66, Dylan Meyer 69-64, Chandler Blanchet 69-64, Harry Hiller 70-63, Michael Kartrude 66-67
Waterloo Open: Pairing of three past champions highlights day one of 90th Open
WATERLOO – The 90th Waterloo Open saw professional golfers from across the country on the Irv Warren Memorial Course – including the last three to take home the prize.
On the first day, 2019 winner Chandler Blanchet, 2021 winner Michael Visacki and current title holder Will Dickson were out shooting and talking shop between swings, though none of them are where they wanted to be on the first day.
Instead, Hayden Hunneke led the day with a 10-under, 62 strokes.
Visacki shot a 5-under 67, while Blanchet and Dickson each shot 69.
The trio will play together again Saturday teeing off at 8:40 a.m. on Hole 10.
An early bogey caused headaches, for Visacki, but he quickly turned it around to get two strokes ahead.
"I think when I drove number two, I think that kind of helped me a little bit, but we'll get to tomorrow and hopefully, we'll shoot ten deep... but it's out there," Visacki joked.
What they were pleased with was the competition and their time together.
“It feels great having past champions, all of us playing together feels amazing,” Visacki said. “Knowing that we all have one out here and we all compete at a high level, so I’m excited to play with these two guys.”
“It’s always nice to have a good pairing, especially guys that have played well out here in the past and maybe you can feed off that energy,” Blanchet added. "So hopefully tomorrow, we can do that a little better than today, but it's great."
According to the three champs, the course felt differently than before.
Dickson noted a tighter green, while the later time they teed off may have also been a component. However, they had all the motivation they needed in each other to get through each hole. They also bounced off each other to discuss how they got through the holes in previous outings.
All three wanted to compete together, knowing they'd be motivated to play their best, with the prospect of beating better opponents making their victory more satisfying.
"We're in this pairing for a reason and you hold some pride for that," Dickson said. "But at the end of the day, we're trying to play our best golf and try to enjoy it too."
"I mean, they're making birdies, and it's going to just make it feel better for us to make birdies," Blanchet said. "We're going to feed off that. They play better, it's going to bring the best out of us at the end of the day."
The trio also hope that having the three champions together will also draw out a crowd as the conclusion of the Waterloo Open gets closer.
"Hopefully, the local people can come out and watch and hopefully, we can do a little better show for them tomorrow in the morning," Dickson said. "But yeah, it's great to compete with good players and good friends."
90th Waterloo Open: Reigning champ looks for repeat success
WATERLOO – The 89th Waterloo Open proved to be the boost Will Dickson’s pro career needed.
Before shooting 65-63-61 to take the trophy and $50,000 prize, the Georgia Tech alum suffered a car accident that fractured his wrist. The accident forced him to withdraw from Q-School—a series of qualifying tournaments for the PGA and the European Tours. However, he was able to have a productive offseason. Winning some smaller events along the way, he built his confidence.
Going into the back nine on the 2022 Waterloo Open, Dickson was able to connect on big drives, allowing his short game to come easier, and come from behind in the home stretch to overtake Brady Calkins for the win.
Now, the reigning champ returns to Waterloo, looking to repeat his success in the 90th Waterloo Open.
“The weather was great and my game obviously felt pretty good,” Dickson said. “I was able to give myself a bunch of chances and the putter got hot. So as a result [I] shot some pretty low scores. That was definitely the highlight of my year was winning last year.
“I’ve been looking forward to coming back really ever since.”
Right now, consistency is the name of the game for Dickson. He’s spent the week leading up to the open practicing in in Atlanta.
While he said he was happy with last year’s performance and that he played up to his full potential, Dickson noted several things he could improve on.
“I would say the thing we’re trying to work on is the most is just being as consistent as possible, trying to play my best golf more often,” he said. “I haven’t played as good of golf as I would have like so far this year, but I feel like I’ve gotten better in certain categories. I feel like at the end of the day, I’m going to play some really good golf when it matters most.”
Even as a defending champion, however, Dickson looks to his more experienced peers to learn more about the game.
One pro who he looks forward to gaining more insight from is 2021 Waterloo Open champion Michael “Big Mike” Visacki. Visacki won the event with a 62-64-67 score and qualified for the PGA Tour, in the same year.
Dickson said that he’s excited about being paired with Visacki, saying it’s likely to draw a large crowd and create a fun atmosphere. It’s not their first time golfing together and Dickson says a friendship has emerged between the two as they compete with one another.
“Fortunately, I’ve seen him a good amount,” Dickson said. “[I’ve] done some practice rounds with him, played a couple of tournaments with him, played a couple tournaments with him over the last year or so. So, we’re good friends and we just actually were talking together a few months ago and and were like, ‘hey, it would be cool to play together on the first two days of Waterloo as two grand champions.’”
Waterloo Open co-chair Brian Middleton described himself as excited for the Dickson—Visacki pairing.
“I think it’s cool,” Middleton said. “I think it’s a great idea and we’re going to roll with it.
“They suggested that we put these past champions together. Will and Mike were out on tour playing and ran into each other and talked about our tournament...I thought that was a cool idea.”
The 90th Waterloo Open will tee off on Friday with the pros at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course and the amateur field at Gates Park Golf Course.
According to Dickson, Irv Warren is a course he’s come to enjoy during his stay.
“The golf course is awesome,” he said. “It was my first time out there, so I didn’t really know what to expect.”
According to Middleton, the number of competitors between the pro, amateur and the new pro senior fields saw a slight increase despite battling the Colorado Open and Dakotas Tour events for participants.
“The number I saw total golfers as of [Thursday] is 350 golfers,” Middleton said. “So, we are creeping back up to where we want to be.”
Proceeds for the Waterloo Open will go to the Cedar Valley Jaycees Back to School Backpack program as well as the Live to 9 Concert Series, Molinaro Memorial Scholarship, Gift of Giving and Read Across America.