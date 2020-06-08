Hearst's Lasansky print exhibit features works that encourage social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – It will be easy to maintain social distancing at the Hearst Center for the Arts. When the doors re-open for visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the newly installed Mauricio Leib Lasansky exhibition will feature “Works So Large You Can Stand Six Feet Apart.”

The collection of large-scale prints by the late famed Argentinean artist and University of Iowa educator is impressive in both scale and scope. The show’s title is both humorous and descriptive, said Executive Director Heather Skeens. The pieces are owned by the Hearst, gifts from several donors over the years.

“They were already in our collection, which was helpful because we needed to be flexible about the dates because we weren’t sure when we’d be reopening after COVID-19. We didn’t have to inconvenience an artist by scheduling a show, and then having to move the date or cancel.”

Curator Emily Drennan said the art center also needed to follow safety protocols, including social distancing, and “these pieces are large enough that there is natural distance between the prints. The space allows people to social distance a little more than six feet, and the space around each work adds to the impact.”