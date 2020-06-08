Hearst's Lasansky print exhibit features works that encourage social distancing

CEDAR FALLS – It will be easy to maintain social distancing at the Hearst Center for the Arts. When the doors re-open for visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the newly installed Mauricio Leib Lasansky exhibition will feature “Works So Large You Can Stand Six Feet Apart.”
The collection of large-scale prints by the late famed Argentinean artist and University of Iowa educator is impressive in both scale and scope. The show’s title is both humorous and descriptive, said Executive Director Heather Skeens. The pieces are owned by the Hearst, gifts from several donors over the years.
“They were already in our collection, which was helpful because we needed to be flexible about the dates because we weren’t sure when we’d be reopening after COVID-19. We didn’t have to inconvenience an artist by scheduling a show, and then having to move the date or cancel.”
Curator Emily Drennan said the art center also needed to follow safety protocols, including social distancing, and “these pieces are large enough that there is natural distance between the prints. The space allows people to social distance a little more than six feet, and the space around each work adds to the impact.”
Lasansky is considered one of the fathers of modern 20th century American printmaking. “He became particularly known for intaglio printing,” Skeens said, and is credited with generating renewed interest in the graphic arts, particularly intaglio printing. Through this process, the design is etched, engraved or otherwise cut into the printing surface – usually a metal plate or coated paper – and the etched lines hold the ink, which is the reverse of relief printing.
Many of his prints are described as “remaining among the largest and most technically complex in existence,” according to www.lasanskyart.com. Lasansky is known worldwide for creating a collection known as “The Nazi Drawings,” artwork that examined the brutality of Nazi Germany. He worked on the series for six years creating drawings with pencil, water- and turpentine-based washes and collage. It includes 33 individual pieces and one triptych.
Born in 1914 in Argentina, he taught in his native country and migrated to the United States. He won Guggenheim Fellowship in 1943, 1944, 1945, 1953 and 1963. Lasansky brought his family over in 1944.
The artist arrived at the University of Iowa in 1945 as a visiting lecturer and within three years, became a full professor. “He founded the university’s school of printmaking and offered the first master of fine arts program in printmaking in the U.S.,” Skeens explained. In the 1966, Time magazine described him as “the nation’s most influential printmaker.” He lived in Iowa for more than 65 years, retiring from U of I in 1984. He died in 2012.
There are 16 Lasansky prints on display in the Hearst gallery; a 17th needs reframing and isn’t in the exhibition, Drennan said.
The earliest pieces in the Hearst collection dates from 1959, Drennan said. One is titled “My Son Leonardo, Zig 93,” an intaglio that is layered in print techniques – engraving, etching, soft ground, aquatint, electric stippler, scraping and burnishing – on four plates, two copper and two zinc color plates. “My Wife and Thomas” is the second 1959 intaglio print that utilizes numerous design techniques layered on nine plates. The latest piece dates from 1995.
There will be no opening event for the exhibition. The show will be displayed until June 21.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.