CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center’s First Fifty exhibition is back this year.
First Fifty is a biannual exhibition of artwork of all varieties from local and regional Cedar Valley artists. The first 50 people to arrive at the Hearst Center with their own original artwork on the designated drop-off date will have their work accepted into the show.
The theme for the exhibition this year is collaboration. Artists are encouraged to embrace the theme of the exhibition and find one or more collaborators to create a work of art for display.
This year’s drop-off date is May 15. Doors open at 10 a.m. Only one collaborating artist needs to be present to drop off the artwork, which must be ready to hang or install.
For a list of requirements, go to www.thehearst.org or call curator Emily Drennan at 268-5503.
Collaborations: First Fifty 2019 will open to the public on May 28 and run through July 14. A public reception is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.