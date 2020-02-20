Hearst concert to repair Steinway grand piano
Hearst concert to repair Steinway grand piano

  • 0
Jean and Kelly

Jean Hilbert and  Kelly Parker

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Two area pianists will perform a benefit concert at 1:30 p.m. March 1 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Pianist and composer Jean Hilbert of Waverly and pianist Kelly Parker of Waterloo will collaborate to perform an afternoon of piano music. Hilbert will perform some of her original compositions and arrangements of popular hits. Parker will interpret some of her favorite works by Beethoven, Chopin and more. Refreshments will be provided.

The concert is to help raise money to help repair the Hearst Center’s Steinway grand piano. Any free-will donations should be made out to “Friends of the Hearst Center.”

Hilbert owns “Mozart’s Place” Piano Studio in Waverly. Her original music can be found on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, etc. Parker runs “Grace Note Piano Studio” in Cedar Falls.

