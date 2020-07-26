Hearst Center receives Cultural Affairs grant

Return to homepage ×
CEDAR FALLS -- The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., was awarded $3,700 from Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs toward an upcoming collaborative project celebrating active and creative aging, life-long arts learning, and honoring inspiring individuals from our community that are 75+ years in age.
Melody Parker
Arts/Special Sections Editor
Special Sections Editor for the Courier
