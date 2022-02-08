Hearst Center hosts free workday for making bowls to benefit Northeast Iowa Food Bank

CEDAR FALLS – An art project at the Hearst Center for the Arts will help combat hunger. From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, anyone interested can drop in and create a bowl. The bowls will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank for its upcoming Empty Bowls fundraising event.

The Hearst Center has hosted these drop-in workdays for about six years, said Angie Hickok, education coordinator. “We think it’s a good opportunity for families to come in and make bowls. It’s a good way to give back to the community. It’s fun to do, and they know it’s for a good cause. Everyone in the family can make a bowl. People come and bring their friends and experience art and appreciate that their bowls are going to the food bank for their big fundraiser.”

There is no cost to participate; all materials are provided.

In previous years, participants have made dozens of bowls. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Hickok, who organizes the Hearst Center’s Empty Bowls program, said several workdays had been scheduled for this winter, but an earlier workshop was canceled due to lack of available staff.

Three art instructors will be on hand at Sunday’s workday to help participants craft their bowls.

Stoneware bowls will be made from red clay and colored slips and glazed to make them safe for food. “People can roll out the clay and use bowl forms to mold the bowl, make it from coils, make a square bowl, a triangle, whatever you can imagine. They can write on them, make designs,” Hickok said. Her mother, Marilyn Robinson, previously used a basket-weaving technique to craft a bowl for the project, she said.

After being shaped, bowls will air dry and be fired in the kiln. ‘We can fit as many as 25 bowls in the kiln at one time, so we’ll probably do two or more firings, then apply a clear glaze. It doesn’t take long to dry. Then we’ll box them up and take them to the food bank.”

Each bowl serves as a symbol of food insecurities faced throughout the Cedar Valley each day.

Nationally, Empty Bowls began as an art class project in Michigan in 1990 to bring attention to food insecurity. The project gained international attention and has become a popular fundraiser for food banks and other organizations to combat hunger.

The Hearst Center is among numerous area organizations and groups that donate bowls to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank for the annual fundraiser. This year’s event is March 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

“This is our 12th annual event, and one of our most popular and successful fundraisers, generating awareness about hunger and food insecurity. People know about it and look forward to it each year,” said Alisha Rulapaugh, NEIFB director of engagement.

“We usually have about 10 organizations and groups that commit to making bowls, and we reach out to schools. Usually it ranges between 350 and 450 bowls each year,” she explained.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. March 25. Live and silent auctions and entertainment are planned, as well as a “modest meal of soup and bread. People will be able to take home a hand-made bowl,” Rulapaugh said.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased beginning later this week through 5 p.m. March 24 at emptybowls.live\2022, or at the door on March 25. Proceeds will fund NEIFB programming.

