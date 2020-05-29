Hearst Center for the Arts to reopen June 9

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts will be reopening to the public June 9. It will be operating under normal hours.

“We are excited to welcome back the community, however, we want to ensure that we reopen as safely as possible with new COVID-19 precautions in place,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst. “We know the arts are a great way to connect even from a distance.

"To help celebrate this, we prepared a new exhibition for re-opening," she said. "We hope the community will stop in to enjoy 'Lasansky Collection: Works So Large You’ll Be Six Feet Apart.' The show runs through June 26 and features a collection of large-scale prints by Iowa artist Mauricio Lasansky, from the Hearst Center permanent collection.”

To protect both staff and visitors so they can enjoy the exhibition safely, the Hearst will have COVID-19 restrictions in place, including: