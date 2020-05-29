Hearst Center for the Arts to reopen June 9

CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts will be reopening to the public June 9. It will be operating under normal hours.
“We are excited to welcome back the community, however, we want to ensure that we reopen as safely as possible with new COVID-19 precautions in place,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst. “We know the arts are a great way to connect even from a distance.
"To help celebrate this, we prepared a new exhibition for re-opening," she said. "We hope the community will stop in to enjoy 'Lasansky Collection: Works So Large You’ll Be Six Feet Apart.' The show runs through June 26 and features a collection of large-scale prints by Iowa artist Mauricio Lasansky, from the Hearst Center permanent collection.”
To protect both staff and visitors so they can enjoy the exhibition safely, the Hearst will have COVID-19 restrictions in place, including:
- All patrons must wear masks in order to use the facility. Staff will also be wearing masks.
- Staff asks that patrons be considerate of social distancing requirements when viewing exhibitions. Artworks are hung with enough space to allow for comfortable viewing.
- Any patron exhibiting signs of illness including cough, fever, or shortness of breath should not enter the facility. Also, anyone recently exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should not enter the facility.
By-appointment viewing of the exhibition is available on Mondays between 2 and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call or email Heather Skeens the week before at (319) 268-5550 or heather.skeens@cedarfalls.com.
Currently, the Hearst has suspended all programming. Follow @hearstcenter on Facebook for information on upcoming virtual workshops, to enjoy virtual programs and to tour online exhibitions. Hearst summer camps have been canceled, but staff is preparing "summer camps in a box" and will keep the community updated on the progress and distribution of these kits. Visit thehearst.org for more information and to stay updated on future programming announcements.
Call (319) 273-8641 with any additional questions.
