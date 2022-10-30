 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Healthy, delicious: Big Açaí opens in Cedar Falls

  • 0
Big Açaí 4

Big Açaí recently opened its location on East Second Street in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS — Beth Schildroth always wanted to own a business.

With the Cedar Falls resident close to being an empty nester and soon retiring her stay-at-home mom status, she thought now would be the perfect time to take on the challenge with her husband, Todd.

A week before Halloween, they opened up Big Açaí Cedar Falls at 100 E. Second St., Suite 106. It’s one of about a dozen Big Açaí Bowl franchise operations in Iowa.

Big Açaí recently opened in downtown Cedar Falls.

So, what is Ah-sigh-ee?

Originating in Brazil, the Açaí bowl is a vegan sorbet topped with granola, bananas and other toppings. Açaí fruit is one of a few bases offered – coconut and purple sweet potato (“ube”) being the others for now – that’s accompanied by almonds, chia seeds, strawberry and peanut butter, to name a few of the many toppings to choose from.

People are also reading…

Smoothies also are offered in various flavors including the Açaí.

“You really get addicted. It’s just so good, and you’re eating healthier, and overall just feeling better because of it,” Schildroth said.

Big Açaí 1

Emily Jenkins, shift lead at Big Açaí in Cedar Falls, prepares ingredients at the newly opened business on Friday.

At the end of the day, there’s a lot of different ways to customize the bright, vibrant snack that’s almost all vegan, organic and plant-based with nutritious health benefits, and hosts “superfoods” with antioxidants and other nutrients.

She experienced her first bowl at the Ames location, but then got a fuller taste in Hawaii, where they’re really common, and her daughter happened to be going to school as part of an Iowa State University study abroad program.

Big Açaí 2

Customers sit inside the newly opened Big Açaí in Cedar Falls on Friday.

“We visited her during spring break and we’re like, how is there nothing like this here?” Schildroth said. “I wanted to bring healthy and delicious here to the Cedar Valley.”

Franchise founders Lanette Byers and her son, Jake, “perfected it to be very similar to what’s offered in Hawaii,” she said.

And Schildroth and her team of 12 staffers are now making bowls to the Cedar Valley’s liking in their 600 to 800 square foot shop in the downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

She picked the Second Street space because of it being a “popular area” for people to gather, especially with the River Place Plaza and its outdoor events venue right around the corner.

“I wasn’t going to take this on if I didn’t have the right location,” Schildroth said.

She first looked into selling the product from a truck, which is how she experienced it in Hawaii. The franchise offered the opportunity, but she decided against it because of the additional challenges it would present.

Her aspirations became reality Oct. 21, a Friday, and “the first two days, there was a line out the door,” she said.

Big Açaí 3

The menu at Big Açaí in Cedar Falls.

Schildroth credits being able to handle the immediate rush and popularity to two University of Northern Iowa students who’ve led the operation after working extensively at other locations.

“It’s fun to give people a new experience that no one else has to offer,” said Macy Schulz, a student who spent approximately three years working at the Pella location. “The culture is awesome. It’s hard to explain the flavor, but no one says, ‘I don’t like it.’ Everyone likes something different and can change or manipulate it to fit their own taste buds or palate.”

Schildroth says her location is offering the bowls and smoothies, but not at this time other offerings being sold at other sites like toast and coffee.

“It’s a good location, and it’s really cute. You can eat outside, and it’s just really tasty, healthy and delicious,” said Sydney Owen of Cedar Falls, one of the newest customers to visit in the days to follow the grand opening.

Schildroth looks forward to new opportunities to build off the initial success and thrive alongside downtown events like Holiday Hoopla because it will offer the opportunity to get creative. One possibility is free hot chocolate with the purchase of a bowl.

Toppings Tuesday is already a special deal when customers purchase the base and get toppings free. The establishment also offers catering, as well as gift cards and e-cards too.

“I like fruit and smoothies. This is like ice cream, but it’s good for you,” said Julian Farber of Cedar Falls, another recent customer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Howl-o-ween pup-kins from Cedar Bend Humane Society 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News