WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will host a series of health fairs throughout Northeast Iowa in June.
Each of the events will feature local vendors and serve as the kickoff for the distribution of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. The checks can be exchanged at farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs for fresh, nutritious, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.
The locations and time:
- INDEPENDENCE — 9-11 a.m. June 7, Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. N.E.
- WATERLOO — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3, Waterloo Senior Center, 2101 Kimball Ave.; 10-11 a.m. June 4, Jesse Cosby Center, 1112 Mobile St.
- CEDAR FALLS — 12:30-2:30 p.m. June 4, Cedar Falls Senior Center, 528 Main St.
- ELDORA — 9-11 a.m. June 6, Dorothy’s Senior Center, 1306 17th Ave.
- GREENE — 9-11 a.m. June 5, Greene Senior Center, 202 W. South St.
- NEW HAMPTON — noon-2 p.m. June 6, Chickasaw Senior Center, 301 N. Water Ave.
- TAMA — 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 7, Tama County Senior Center, 900 E. Fifth St.
- DECORAH — 1-3 p.m. June 5, LifeLong Links Center for Community Living, 607 Washington St.
- WAVERLY — 9:30-11 a.m. June 5, Waverly Senior Center, 506 E. Bremer Ave.
- GRUNDY CENTER — 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 6, Grundy Senior Center, 705 F Ave.
- OELWEIN — 10 a.m.-noon June 7, Oelwein Senior Center, 25 W. Charles.
- CRESCO — noon-2 p.m. June 7, Kessel Lodge, 268 Seventh Ave.
Call (866) 468-7887 with any questions.
