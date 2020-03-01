Health care CEOs talk successes, challenges in delivering quality care to Cedar Valley

What are the biggest challenges facing health care institutions in 2020?

Like so many other enterprises, hospitals and health care systems across America are consolidating. The challenge is to make wise choices and execute them in ways that keep the quality of care high and the costs of care affordable. Our first job is to be here when people need us, and neither communities nor providers should ever take ready access to excellent care for granted.

What does the wealth and breadth of health care options in the Cedar Valley say about the community?

It says this is a great place to be and grow. Ready access to health care is fundamental to the success of any community, and we have the providers and services to care for 280,000 people across the Cedar Valley. Health care is also a top Cedar Valley economic driver, with some 10,000 people employed in clinical care and allied professions and jobs that support it.

GIL IREY

CEO Cedar Valley Medical SpecialistsWhat CVMS 2019 accomplishments are you proud of? What were the biggest successes?