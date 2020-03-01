Health care CEOs talk successes, challenges in delivering quality care to Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Health care is at the heart of any community, and the Cedar Valley is no different. The choices locally are many, and continue to grow as health care providers further hone their focus on improving access and quality of care.
The Courier asked three CEOs of local health care organizations to talk about the successes and challenges of their respective companies.
Here are their responses:
PAM DELAGARDELLE
CEO, UnityPoint Health-Allen HospitalWhat UnityPoint 2019 accomplishments are you proud of? What were the biggest successes?
Our biggest trend was the rapid growth of outpatient services in facilities designed for patient convenience. We had 77,000 outpatient visits to our four Urgent Cares, which offer fast, inexpensive care for medical issues that don’t require emergency services.
We also had 204,000 outpatient visits to our clinics at Prairie Parkway in 2019. That’s a 16% increase in patient visits from 2018 and a great example of how vital it is to offer the right services by the right people in the right places at the right times.
What additional projects are planned for 2020?
- We opened our second pediatrics clinic in Waterloo in January. Our first pediatrics-specific clinic opened in 2017 in Cedar Falls.
- We opened a UnityPoint Clinic Express in Waverly on Feb. 3. UnityPoint Clinic Express is a new name for urgent care.
- The Ambulatory Surgery Center at United Medical Park will be a true ASC, and we expect procedures to start occurring there in April. It will provide patients the same excellent outcomes at lower costs.
- We will hold the second annual community breakfast to support Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center at Bien Venu Events Center in Cedar Falls on Oct. 2.
- We will begin planning for the centennial anniversary of Allen Hospital, coming in February 2025.
What are the biggest challenges facing health care institutions in 2020?
Like so many other enterprises, hospitals and health care systems across America are consolidating. The challenge is to make wise choices and execute them in ways that keep the quality of care high and the costs of care affordable. Our first job is to be here when people need us, and neither communities nor providers should ever take ready access to excellent care for granted.
What does the wealth and breadth of health care options in the Cedar Valley say about the community?
It says this is a great place to be and grow. Ready access to health care is fundamental to the success of any community, and we have the providers and services to care for 280,000 people across the Cedar Valley. Health care is also a top Cedar Valley economic driver, with some 10,000 people employed in clinical care and allied professions and jobs that support it.
GIL IREY
CEO Cedar Valley Medical SpecialistsWhat CVMS 2019 accomplishments are you proud of? What were the biggest successes?
Cedar Valley Medical Specialists has recently opened five new or repurposed facilities, representing a total investment of over $14 million in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. These facilities include the new Cedar Valley Orthopedic Surgery & Physical Therapy Center, where Drs. Thomas Gorsche, Robert Bartelt and Mark Gorsche care for orthopedic injuries and conditions. The new building was completed in December and also houses Cedar Valley Physical Therapy’s third location.
Also, in December, Drs. Ravi Mallavarapu, Srinivas Kalala, Arun Muthusamy, and Suhag Patel of the Cedar Valley Digestive Health Center renovated and relocated to the old John Deere Health Care building on Hackett Road. And in November, Dr. David Congdon remodeled and moved his ENT, sinus and allergy, facial plastic/reconstructive surgery, med spa, skin cancer and hearing clinics to (2515 Cyclone Drive, Waterloo) the space next to Mauer Eye Center.
Our biggest success, however, is our improved patient experience while maintaining the affordable quality our patients deserve. By investing in the renovation of our existing facilities and by constructing new facilities when necessary, we have been able to provide convenient access to our clinics in addition to improved patient flow, resulting in a better experience for our patients.
What additional projects are planned for 2020?
By the end of the first quarter of 2020, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists will complete two more facility upgrade projects. The brand-new Cedar Valley OrthoAgility Center will be opening soon on Prairie Parkway in Cedar Falls, where Drs. Todd Johnston, Roswell Johnston and Benjamin Torrez will treat a variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions. Cedar Valley Physical Therapy will provide services in this location as well.
The old Allen Digestive Health location is also being remodeled and primary care physician Dr. Gregory Harter will begin seeing patients there soon. The location will also house Cedar Valley Physical Therapy’s fourth location in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.
What are the biggest challenges facing health care institutions in 2020?
The biggest challenge facing health care providers and institutions in 2020 is meeting the needs of patients while understanding that deductibles have risen and will continue to rise. Health care providers need to think creatively in order to meet the needs of their patients rather than the needs of providers or hospital systems. That’s what it means to provide patient-centered care: the needs of our patients come first. If we’re not providing care that our patients want or need at an affordable price, then we are failing in our role as health care professionals.
What does the wealth and breadth of health care options in the Cedar Valley say about the community?
The wealth and breadth of health care options available in our community are critical for sustainability in the Cedar Valley, both for the people who live here and the businesses that serve them. That said, duplication of hospital services has and will continue to plague the fragility of health care finances in smaller communities until collaboration can replace unnecessary repetition. Until that happens, health care costs will continue to rise.
JACK DUSENBERY
President and CEO of MercyOne Northeast IowaWhat local MercyOne 2019 accomplishments are you proud of? What were the biggest successes?
Feb. 1 marked one year since the official launch of MercyOne. We have great colleagues, physicians, providers and leaders in Northeast Iowa and we’re working to build a system of care across the state. We’re focused on our workplace culture, the consumer experience, team engagement, quality and overall performance so we can continue to impact the health and well-being of people in the communities we serve.
What additional projects are coming in 2020?
We have several statewide initiates and strategies underway to allow us to be more convenient to northeast Iowans, including online scheduling and telehealth access to behavioral health care. We’re also expanding access to specialty care in the rural communities we already serve, with regular visits from more of our specialty physicians and surgeons.
What are the biggest challenges facing health care institutions in 2020?
Our challenges are the declining reimbursement rates, especially compared to inflationary pressures and workforce shortages.
What does the wealth and breadth of health care options in the Cedar Valley say about the community?
We’re blessed and fortunate to serve such an outstanding community! As the premier health care system serving Northeast Iowa we never take this privilege lightly. We’re proud of the exceptional health care we provide.
