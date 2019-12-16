WATERLOO – The Tri-County Head Start program is leaping over barriers for children who do not have access to health and dental care by bringing the services to them.
Community leaders welcomed the Eastside Dental Initiative last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the Head Start facility located in the Eastside Ministerial Alliance building on Adams Street. It’s the first service of its kind in the Cedar Valley.
Fontaine Walker, DDS, began practicing dentistry recently at the new offertory complete with two chairs and X-ray machines. Pediatrician Rachana Krishna, MD, with UnityPoint Clinic, will begin monthly office visits nurse next month.
“Oral and medical care are so important together, there’s a lot of illnesses where there’s oral concerns. There’s a lot of illnesses he can diagnose with just an oral exam,” Krishna said. “That’s the main reason why we want to work together to cover everything for that family.”
Preventative health and oral care is key for catching potentially harmful illnesses early, they said.
“There’s a lot of things like diabetes that can be secondary to obesity that could be caught early when your BMI (body mass index) is elevated, so it’s a preventative approach that can prevent a lot of these chronic illnesses in the future.”
John Berry, CEO of the Tri-County Head Start program, came up with the idea after seeing many children miss health exams or immunizations, which are required to be enrolled at Head Start. Most often it’s due to a time restraint for the parents or a financial barrier, he said.
Vehicles also are available through Head Start for follow-up appointments or referrals to area hospitals or a dentist office for surgery.
“It’s a systemic problem with our families around keeping dental appointments,” Berry said. So he wrote a proposal to the Delta Dental Foundation of Iowa and was awarded a $50,000 grant.
Head Start already had a partnership with UnityPoint for nurse visits, but after learning about the onsite dentistry practice, Krishna wanted to do more.
“Dr. Berry had his dream that he was going to have Dr. Walker come here and we thought, ‘Why can’t we go there too?’”
Walker has been offering dental services to under-served populations in Iowa for more than 20 years.
“Dentistry is my ministry,” he said. “I don’t look at it as a sub-par career. It’s rewarding to me to treat this population and these children and these people when they need it the most.”
Walker said he has a passion for helping the under-served because he grew up in a similar community in Rock Island, Ill. He received his bachelor’s degree from Truman State University, where he played football, and also graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry.
Immediately after receiving his degree, he practiced general dentistry for the Iowa Department of Corrections. After 10 years of service, he started a private practice in Marion while maintaining employment with the prison system.
He also is in the process of establishing a family practice in Waterloo, Walker Dental.
Waterloo native Chasity Jordan will serve as the dental assistant at Head Start. She is a recent graduate of Hawkeye Community College and has degrees in early childhood education and dental assisting.
The Tri-County Head Start offers 877 children access to education, health, social and other services. The tri-county area includes Buchanan and Grundy counties, with a majority in Black Hawk County.
Head Start children, like all low-income children, enjoy the highest rates of dental coverage (because of Medicaid and the State Child Health Insurance Program), yet these children also experience the highest rates of tooth decay, the most unmet dental care needs, the highest rates of dental pain, and the fewest dental visits, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine.
“We are serving under-served kids because everybody is important. A kid is a kid, wherever they are. Everyone should have access to health care. They deserve it and are worthy of it,” Krishna said.
