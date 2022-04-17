'He has risen': Hope is message of Easter sermons at Cedar Valley churches

As the faithful fill church pews today throughout the Cedar Valley for the Easter message, one universal word will be spoken consistently by leaders of their flocks: Hope.

“There’s a desire for hope, a deep yearning for hopefulness and restoration,” said the Rev. Scott Bullock from St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. The world is reeling on two fronts – the pandemic that has caused loss of life and livelihoods and created physical, emotional and spiritual estrangement, and there is the scourge of war raging in Ukraine.

Bullock said he has a sense “of folks looking for healing on a lot of fronts, and they want to hear about how Christ brought healing for all humanity. Christ’s last words – ‘I commend my spirit’ – were recognition of his fate, his death. But it also brought forth life, and people want to be reminded of that truth.”

The death of Jesus Christ, the discovery of the empty tomb and Resurrection of Christ is the foundation of Christianity. It is celebrated around the world as a joyous day of hope and salvation.

“There is healing because of the Crucifixion and Resurrection. Our hope can be renewed day by day,” said the Rev. John Fuller of Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Through his Easter sermon, he wanted to convey that the Resurrection story is universal and appropriate at a time when “we feel powerless in our lives. This has been a crazy two years. If I think ‘I gave Jesus my life, my life should be perfect,’ you will have troubles. But the power of Jesus is to lead us in the midst of our troubles,” he explained.

Fuller recorded his Easter message earlier in the week for streaming to the church’s eight campuses, including Decorah, New Hampton and Grinnell. “Easter is a special time for us, not just because of the Resurrection, but it’s a time when we have a full house, people come to church and get renewed, take stock of their lives. We’re always pushing people to step over that faith line.

“‘Come sit with me’ is our favorite phrase,” he said.

The Good Friday service at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church commemorated the Crucifixion “and the hope that comes through that. The cross was draped in black,” said the Rev. Tom Hlad. On Easter, it is draped in purple. A choir will perform uplifting songs and the fragrance of Easter lilies in bloom will fill the church for extended services, he said.

Hlad believes hope is a stabilizing force, “especially with the world as it is now, there is so much need for stability. There is a need for hope. We are going to be focusing on Matthew 28;1-10, the Resurrection story in the Bible. Jesus died on the cross, was buried and rose again. He paid for our sins. That theme and Resurrection is central to Christianity.”

At Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, the Rev. Dan Voigt planned to share the Easter story through the Resurrection narrative in Luke. “Jesus has risen. … It’s more about the emotion of people coming to confront the empty tomb, the confusion that switches over to anger or maybe wonder, ‘could this possibly be true?’”

Some people have compared the pandemic to “wandering in the wilderness or time in the tomb. As we come out, we have new life. There’s a feeling of recapturing life, so there certainly are some similarities there.”

There is joy in belief of the Resurrection at Easter, but Voigt said, “We can’t minimize the sadness of death.” Faced with gruesome images of death and destruction happening in Ukraine and other parts of the world, Easter’s message of hope “has to speak to that. Jesus wasn’t resuscitated. He didn’t come back to life. He was resurrected. So there is hope of a new existence.”

