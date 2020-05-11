HCC to hold virtual commencement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 at 7 p.m.

The event will recognize fall 2019, spring 2020, and summer 2020 graduates, and will stream online from the college website (www.hawkeyecollege.edu), as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/HawkeyeCollege) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/HawkeyeCollege).

“I hope this virtual ceremony will provide our graduates and their loved ones the opportunity to reflect on their accomplishments and celebrate their hard work,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College.

Graduates can submit text, photo, or video messages to include in the virtual ceremony. Those should be submitted at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation by Friday.

All graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony if they choose.

