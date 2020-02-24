HCC automotive tech program receives donated vehicle from Bill Colwell Ford

WATERLOO — Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson recently donated a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse to the automotive technology program at Hawkeye Community College.

This donation makes Bill Colwell Ford the first dealership in the Cedar Valley to become a part of Hawkeye’s Key Partners program. The program builds relationships between local car dealerships and the college to provide vehicles for demonstration and teaching in the Automotive Technology program.

“As the technology in vehicles becomes increasingly complex, it becomes crucial to have skilled technicians to service them. Which is why we’re happy to help our local students and supply them with the tools to succeed in the future,” said Blake Colwell, general manager at the dealership.

HCC’s Automotive Technology program prepares students for entry-level careers in automotive maintenance and repair. Using the latest systems, tools and diagnostic equipment in the industry, students work on a variety of vehicle makes and models. They learn to adapt to changing technology as vehicle components and systems become increasingly sophisticated.

