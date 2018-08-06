WATERLOO --- Nearly 2 inches of rain fell on the area Sunday with more falling overnight.
The National Weather Service early Monday posted a hazardous weather outlook for portions of this area, including Black Hawk, Grundy, Hardin, Tama, Butler and Bremer counties.
Thunderstorm chance continue today and tonight. A strong to possibly severe storm will be possible late this afternoon into tonight. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main severe threats. Heavy rainfall is also possible with the stronger storms.
Thunderstorm chances continue into Tuesday with an isolated afternoon storm possible Thursday and Friday as well. There is a marginal risk for a severe storm in far south central to southeast Iowa Tuesday, otherwise the threat for severe weather is low for Thursday and Friday.
The rains Sunday forced an early ending to Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
