WATERLOO -- Extremely cold temperatures and strong winds causing "near-ground blizzard" conditions are forecast for Wednesday through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Around 4.8 inches fell on the Waterloo Airport and 3.7 inches fell on Strawberry Point in the last round Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the NWS.
And while no new snow is predicted for the next couple of days, existing snow may be blown around by "strong, gusty winds" between 15 to 30 miles per hour that begin after midnight Thursday, according to the Des Moines and La Crosse bureaus of the NWS on Wednesday afternoon.
That has led to a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties from the NWS La Crosse bureau.
There also is a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and a wind chill watch from Thursday evening through Friday morning for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall and Tama counties from the Des Moines bureau.
Because of those high winds -- and gusts up to 45 miles per hour -- visibility of less than a fourth of a mile is expected to impact travel, particularly during the Thursday morning commute and especially in rural areas, according to the NWS.
"Dangerously" cold temperatures and wind chills of minus 20 to minus 35 are expected for Thursday afternoon into Friday, particularly for far northeast Iowa, according to the NWS La Crosse bureau. Under those conditions, frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes on exposed skin, according to the NWS.
More snow is in the forecast for Sunday night through Monday.
