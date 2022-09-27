 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Hawkeye hosts manufacturing conference

hawkeye-industrial-automation-2.jpg

Hawkeye trains students with the skills they need for success in today’s high-demand advanced manufacturing careers, including welding, computer numerical control (CNC), industrial automation technology and electronics engineering technology.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is hosting the Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center at 120 Jefferson St. 

 There will be a panel discussion on people, process and performance with local business owners, led by Making Chips, a podcast by manufacturing leaders designed to equip and inspire other leaders in the industry.

The conference will also include a session on workforce retention, an overview of the plans for Hawkeye's new automation and robotics center at TechWorks and a presentation on the state of manufacturing in Iowa.

For more information or to register, go to hawkeyecollege.edu/manufacturing or call (319) 296-4290.

