Hawkeye hosts manufacturing conference

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is hosting the Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center at 120 Jefferson St.
There will be a panel discussion on people, process and performance with local business owners, led by Making Chips, a podcast by manufacturing leaders designed to equip and inspire other leaders in the industry.
The conference will also include a session on workforce retention, an overview of the plans for Hawkeye's new automation and robotics center at TechWorks and a presentation on the state of manufacturing in Iowa.
For more information or to register, go to
hawkeyecollege.edu/manufacturing or call (319) 296-4290.
PHOTOS: Area volleyball action at Waterloo West and Dike-New Hartford
091722-spt-dnh-vb-14
Denver's Jessica Gergen strikes an attack against Van Meter Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
091722-spt-dnh-vb-1
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Morgan Block pushes an attack across the net against Center Point-Urbana Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-3
Sumner-Freericksburg's Morgan Block makes a dig in a mach against Center Point-Urbana Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-4
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Addi Murray (13) and Morgan Block (11) make a block against Center Point-Urbana Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-5
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Isabelle Elliott, a Northern Iowa recruit, makes a back row attack Saturday against Center Point-Urbana at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-6
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Addi Murray makes an attack against Center Point-Urbana Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-7
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Isabelle Elliott puts up a big block on a Center Point0Urbana attacker Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-8
Dunkerton's Emma Berinobis makes an attack against Osage Sautrday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-10.5
Dunkerton's
Peyton Rygel makes a diving save Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike against Osage.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-11
Dunkerton setter Peyton Rygel makes a pass Saturday in a match against Osage at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-12
Denver's Anna Curtis makes an attack against Van Meter at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike Saturday.
JIM NELSON,. Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-13
Denver's Kayla Knowles hammers an attack against Van Meter Saturday in a match at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON,. Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-15
Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock watches her attack find the floor Saturday against Humboldt at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON,. Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-16
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen swipes an attack across her body Saturday, Sept. 17, against Humboldt during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-18.5
Dike-New Hartford's Maryn Bixby fires an attack cross the net Saturday against Humboldt during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-dnh-vb-18
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen makes a block at the net against Humboldt during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational Saturday in Dike.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-1
Waterloo East's Tionn Wise battles at the net with a pair of Western Dubuque Saturday at East in the Wahawk Invitational.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-2
Waterloo East's Miah Norman (12) makes a pass during a match against Western Dubuque Saturday at East in the Wahawk Invitational.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-3
Waterloo West's Sierra Moore (5) jousts with Cedar Falls' Grace Hannam (10) during a match Saturday at East in the Wahawk Invitational.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-4.5
Waterloo West's Bailey Schoepske makes a save Saturday in a match against Cedar Falls at East in the Wahawk Invitational.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-5
Waterloo West's
Gabrielle Burton makes a pass during a match against Cedar Falls Saturday in the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-6
Cedar Falls' Grace Hannam makes an attack against West Saturday during the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-8
Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert makes an attack against Waterloo West Saturday at the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-9
Cedar Falls celebrates a big play Saturday in a match against Waterloo West at the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-10
Hudson's Lauren Seres follows through on an attack Saturday in a match against Waterloo East at the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-12
Hudson's Macey McKenna is in position to make a block against Waterloo East Saturday during the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-13
Hudson's Vada Klunder (5) and Macey McKenna (11) put up a huge block against Waterloo East Saturday during the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091722-spt-west-vb-15
Waterloo East's Addyson Haase (3) battles with Hudson's Claire Stickfort at the net Saturday during the Wahawk Invitational at East.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.