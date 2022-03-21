Hawkeye, Deere Offer School-to-Work Program

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has teamed up with John Deere to offer the School to Work Program, providing high-demand training and employment opportunities in electrical and mechanical maintenance. Interested individuals can learn more by attending an information meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo, IA.

Individuals accepted into the program will earn an associate degree in Industrial Automation Technology and receive hands-on training with a 1,000-hour internship at a manufacturing plant. Upon completion of the program, individuals may be hired for full-time employment as positions are available at John Deere.

The information meeting is an opportunity to learn about the career, wages and earning potential, training, and the forgivable loan that covers two-thirds of the tuition and fees. Additional information is available by calling the Admissions Office at (319) 296-4000 or online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0