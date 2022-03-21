 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hawkeye, Deere Offer School-to-Work Program

  • 0
Deere tractor

Deere & Co. unveiled its new fully autonomous tractor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

 Bill Krzyzanowski

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has teamed up with John Deere to offer the School to Work Program, providing high-demand training and employment opportunities in electrical and mechanical maintenance. Interested individuals can learn more by attending an information meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo, IA.

Individuals accepted into the program will earn an associate degree in Industrial Automation Technology and receive hands-on training with a 1,000-hour internship at a manufacturing plant. Upon completion of the program, individuals may be hired for full-time employment as positions are available at John Deere.

The information meeting is an opportunity to learn about the career, wages and earning potential, training, and the forgivable loan that covers two-thirds of the tuition and fees. Additional information is available by calling the Admissions Office at (319) 296-4000 or online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu.

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 3/16/22

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls 

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News