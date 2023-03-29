WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen for a talk at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10 in Tama Hall on Hawkeye's main campus at 1501 East Orange Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

Cullen is the editor of The Storm Lake Times, a family-run weekly newspaper in Storm Lake, and author of the book "Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper."

He rose to national prominence in 2017 when he won the Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials on agriculture and surface water pollution.

Later that evening at 6 p.m., Hawkeye will host a screening of the documentary film "Storm Lake", also in Tama Hall. In the movie, Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through the newspaper as the paper hangs on by a thread.

General admission for the film screening is $10 and can be purchased online at hawkeyecollege.edu/artist-series.

Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22