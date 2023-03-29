WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen for a talk at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10 in Tama Hall on Hawkeye's main campus at 1501 East Orange Road.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cullen is the editor of
The Storm Lake Times, a family-run weekly newspaper in Storm Lake, and author of the book "Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper."
He rose to national prominence in 2017 when he won the Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials on agriculture and surface water pollution.
Later that evening at 6 p.m., Hawkeye will host a screening of the documentary film "Storm Lake", also in Tama Hall. In the movie, Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through the newspaper as the paper hangs on by a thread.
General admission for the film screening is $10 and can be purchased online at
hawkeyecollege.edu/artist-series.
Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree
Columbus Catholic senior forward John Pranger scores his second goal of the Sailors' match against Grinnell at the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 27.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Cedar Falls junior Xanti Castillo gets by his defender during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo East junior Davis Lopez Chajon fights through contact during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo West freshman Aldin Bajramovic scores the first goal of the season for the Wahawks during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
