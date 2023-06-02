WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host a health careers open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 in Tama Hall on Hawkeye's main campus. The campus is at 1501 East Orange Road.

The need for skilled healthcare workers has never been greater. Iowa Workforce Development projects that Iowa must staff 9,000 additional home health and personal care aids and 2,500 additional nurses each year to keep up with demand.

The open house will showcase more than 20 healthcare careers. Visitors can talk to instructors, explore different training options, learn about transfer plans, scholarships and financial aid.

For more information, call (319) 296-4290 or visit hawkeyecollege.edu/health-open-house.

