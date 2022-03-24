Hawkeye Community College seeks bids on $2.2 million in job training funds

WATERLOO — Four Cedar Valley companies plan to train people for 140 new jobs with the help of funding borrowed through Hawkeye Community College.

The college’s board of trustees Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the company agreements. It also approved seeking bids on issuing no more than $2.2 million in industrial new jobs training certificates.

Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, said the actual dollar amount of certificates to be sold is $1.89 million. When the resolution language was created, he noted, “we were still working with the companies on this, so we gave ourselves some wiggle room with the resolution.”

Two businesses each in Waterloo and Shell Rock are seeking the training funds.

TrinityRail Maintenance Services would create 108 jobs in Shell Rock with another eight created by Shell Rock Soy Processing. In Waterloo, 16 jobs would be created by Dignity Apparel, and D.C. Industries would add another eight positions.

TrinityRail does repairs, maintenance and modifications for train transportation. Shell Rock Soy Processing provides soybean meal, hulls and oil to be used in renewable diesel production.

Dignity Apparel is a cut and sew garment manufacturing company wholly owned by screen printer Image Pointe in Waterloo. D.C. Industries specializes in subcontract manufacturing of machined castings for agricultural and construction equipment businesses.

Hawkeye would issue industrial new jobs training certificates of up to $2.2 million after final authorization is given by trustees at their April meeting.

“The calculation of the certificate sale is based on the number of new jobs anticipated and expected wages of those jobs over the next 10 years, which determines the amount of estimated state income tax withholding diversion used to pay back the certificates,” Gillen said in an email response to questions.

Participating companies repay the college for the training costs, partially using the state tax diversion of new employees’ wages.

Of the bond amount, $1.25 million would be used for training, according to college documents. Another $367,575 would be set aside for Hawkeye’s administration of the program. Other fees and a reserve fund of $188,850 make up remaining costs that the certificates will pay for.

HCC Dedication 012919tn-htcc-dedication5 012919tn-htcc-dedication4 012919tn-htcc-dedication3 012919tn-hcc-dedication2 012919tn-htcc-dedication1

+1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.