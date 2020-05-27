Hawkeye Community College names provost, vice president of academic affairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College has named Lynn LaGrone as its next provost and vice president of academic affairs effective Aug. 1.

LaGrone comes to Hawkeye from Des Moines Area Community College, where she is the district chair of humanities, the Ankeny campus group leader for English composition and an associate professor of English and literature.

She succeeds Jane Bradley, who left Hawkeye in February to become an administrative consultant on career and technical education with the Iowa Department of Education. LaGrone was one of 61 people who submitted applications. Four finalists came to campus for interviews before she was chosen.

LaGrone was previously an adjunct professor for both Houston Community College and Lonestar Community College in Texas. She was an assistant professor at Five Towns College in Dix Hills, N.Y., and has taught at Dowling College in New York, the University of Memphis in Tennessee and Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan.

“Ms. LaGrone’s extensive time as an active faculty member, coupled with her demonstrated leadership and dedication to diversity and inclusion throughout her academic career, has prepared her for working collaboratively with every facet of the college,” said Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College, in a news release.