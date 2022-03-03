Hawkeye Community College Library receives grant funds to provide services

WATERLOO-- The Hawkeye Community College Library is one of 200 libraries selected nationwide for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The Hawkeye Library will use the grant funds to license a collection of audiobooks to support the Hawkeye Reads program and present poetry slams and pop-up poetry stations throughout the main campus and Hawkeye's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center during National Poetry Month in April.

In addition, Hawkeye is partnering with University of Northern Iowa associate professor Francesca Soans to host a screening of “Getting That Note Out” on April 29 at 6:30 p.m. The short film celebrates the talents of Waterloo's own local blues legend, Etheleen Morehead Wright. Admission is free and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0