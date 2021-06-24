Hawkeye Community College joins manufacturing consortium

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has joined a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector as it adapts to digitalization and automation.
That next wave of change, known as “Industry 4.0,” will require new processes for businesses and new skills for employees. Consortium members from across the state will lead a training and awareness initiative for the manufacturing industry.
Along with Hawkeye, the group includes other community colleges and Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service, or CIRAS.
A January report from the Iowa Economic Development Authority “Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity: A Strategic Plan for Iowa’s Manufacturing Industry” called for advancing the knowledge base, expertise, and collaboration among businesses in the state. This partnership will respond to workforce, training/education, and integration needs to help manufacturers strategically address technology investments, workforce pipeline, and workforce talent challenges.
The consortium will support Iowa manufacturers' efforts to seize opportunities and remain competitive by providing consultation, education, implementation, and access to resources.
“Manufacturing is an important component to the Iowa economy," Hawkeye President Todd Holcomb said in a news release. "Partnerships like Manufacturing 4.0 allow us to partner with businesses and educational institutions to grow the middle class in Iowa with high technology, high paying and high demand jobs.”
The consortium includes key state associations and agencies that have agreed to partner for the best interest of manufacturing businesses. This collaboration will implement an education and awareness strategy statewide that will lead to development of curriculum to meet training needs of all sizes of manufacturing businesses throughout Iowa. In addition to customized training for the existing workforce, the group will develop and enhance certificate, diploma, and degree programs to ensure employers have access to advanced skills training and career pathways now and in the future.
Additional consortium partners include Association of Business and Industry, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Workforce Development, Professional Developers of Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa's Institute for Decision-Making. The consortium began meeting in April to set goals and timelines. Watch iacct.com for updates on this ongoing initiative.