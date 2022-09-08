Hawkeye Community College hosting mental health summit

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host the annual Cedar Valley Mental Health Summit from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23. It will take place in Tama Hall on Hawkeye's main campus at 1501 E. Orange Road.

The keynote speaker will be journalist and author Stephanie Foo. In her book, "What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex PTSD," she writes about the difference practitioners can make when they encourage their clients to see a nuanced perspective on their mental health conditions.

Foo previously worked as a radio producer for "This American Life" and "Snap Judgment," and freelanced for podcasts like "The Cut," "Nancy," "Reply All" and "99% Invisible." She also created a video series for "This American Life" that won an Emmy and made an app for sharing podcast audio. Now, she mostly edits audio pieces and writes, with her work being featured in The New York Times and Vox.

The conference will feature a number of breakout sessions, including discussions of trauma-informed empathy, trauma-informed resiliency-focused practices, substance use disorder and COVID-19 and professional well-being.

A pre-conference training in question, persuade and refer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 in Tama Hall. QPR focuses on three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide and is the most widely taught gatekeeper training in the world.

Ryan Nesbit, the training instructor, is the co-director of Alive and Running Iowa and has done nearly 350 suicide prevention trainings. Nesbit will share his own stories of suicide, loss and suicidal intention. Training will be interactive with a combination of presentation, question and answer and discussion points.

The Cedar Valley Mental Health Conference is designed for nurses, EMS professionals, substance abuse counselors, social workers, educators and other healthcare providers.

Registration is $60 per person and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks.

For more information or to register call (319) 296-4290 or visit hawkeyecollege.edu/mental-health-summit.