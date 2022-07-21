 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hawkeye Community College announces spring dean’s list

  • 0
040715ho-Hawkeye-Horizontal-Logo-New

Hawkeye Community College logo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester:

Kayla Ventura, Ackley

Seyann Luhring, Stephanie Lursen, Allison

Morgan Koenen, Joseph Schipper, Mason Tyler, Aplington

Tyberius Anderson, Ethan Atkinson, Reese Balvanz, Greta Berte, Tatum Brandt, Alyson Borcka, Leslie Chagdes, Caden Conrad, Shakhia Cook, Munkhusanaa Erdenegerel, Cory Fnn, Melisa Flouro, Noah Forker, Ragner Texas Gam-Ad, Kalilia Givens, Laura Gottfried, Kade Halupnick, Katryna Hauser, Lily Hermanson, Savoy Hiesterman, Jenna Huff, Desir Iwaku Kutetuka, Bo Janssen, John Kroener, Ethan Le, Fernando Mejia, Ashlyn Metcalf, Weldon Mulliken, Risley Murra, Ethan Murray, Delaney Niehus, Belma Odobasic, Daniel Pakala, Zachary Pipho-Woolley, Hannah Poole, Hannah Rapp, Caleb Reel, Logan Reiter, Zachary Rogers, Emma Schaul, Rylee Schumacher, Hanna Schwickerath, Matthew Simmens, Rylee Staudt, Austin Sternhagen, Torkelle Sumerall, Erin Torruella, David Verastegui, Autumn Weber, Treyton Weimer, Zoe Wilkening, Trenni Winkowitsch, Jesse Woods, Mariyah Woolley, Justin Wyatt, all of Cedar Falls.

People are also reading…

Jenalyn Funte, Brandi Garretson, Cade Kramer, Haley Rinken, Payton Schwartz, all of Clarksville.

Chloe Rice, Cresco

Nathan Booms, Jonathen Johnson, Cole Miller, Mindy Steege-Giesler, all of Denver.

Braden Brown, Brody Goos, Tyler Laube, Patience Petty, all of Dike.

Susanna Gentz, Cayle Huebner, Tyler Moulds, Adam Stickfort, Michael Stickfort, all of Dunkerton.

Madison Hubrig, Callie Van Wey, Elk Run Heights.

William Kopp, Elma

Maxwell Caughron, Haley Donovan, Kyle Hockey, Kaitlin Hoffer, Heather Mangrich, Kayla Rieck, Alivia See, Aaron Smith, Michaela Walton, all of Evansdale.

Courtney Schmitz, Camryn Wolfe, Fairbank.

Callista Thome, Cedric Yoder, Gilbertville.

Thomas Clifford, Rachel Scarf, Gladbrook.

Anessa Smith, Ilya Stepanov, Grundy Center.

Carter Dannen, Hampton.

Ashley Nolan, Hazelton.

Samantha Bauler, Alexis Bergmeier, Kiara Ingamells, Orion Polendo, all of Hudson.

Cole Davis, Kennedy Galpin, Cayden Griswold, Holly Hendershot, Benjamin Kremer, Zoe Lampe, Alexis Shupe, Rachel Stevens, Anna Sweeney, Alexis Testrake, all of Independence.

Jack Berry, Leigha Fank, Morgan Meester, Laura Pashby, Elizabeth Reeves, all of Janesville.

Loren Corkery, Alexis Harris, Isabella Kress, Deshila Menuey-Walker, Mara Moore, Jordyn Ruroden, Zane Schares, Brady Wilson, all of Jesup.

Jaicob Breitbach, Ethan Clark, Allie Driscol, Sunshine Gray, Jeremy Juhl, Abigail Liddle, Karlee Ostendorf, Kerstin Peterson, Riley Rosauer, Caden Runge, Lauren Wagner, Lexi Wagner, Jeremy Welch, all of La Porte City.

Liberty Fisher, Shane Hillesheim, Erin Kramer, Megan Weidler, all of Nashua.

Lola Lemke, Ashlynn Tank, New Hampton.

Julia Heise, Jon McCallum, New Hartford.

Britney Hershey, Olivia Hershey, Andrew Rettinger, Andrew Roete, Joshua Williams, all of Oelwein.

Missy Aswegen, Maci Freund, Joshua Haan, Morgan Knock, Jasmen Martindale, Bodey Miller, Miranda Oldenburger, Noah Oldenburger, Lauren Olson, all of Parkersburg.

Rachel Casillas, Raymond.

Brendon Brown, Kirk Drew, Grace Imbrogno, Ethan Oltrogge, Keisha Pullin, all of Readlyn.

Aleasia Clay, Cole Engel, Connor Engel, Emily Kerr, Brett Kramer, Dylan Riffey, all of Reinbeck.

Braxton Cross, Ashley Downing, Mattie Janssen, Kelsi Wosepka, all of Shell Rock.

Daniel Dillon, Katie Gruber, Taylor Hepperle, Grace Lane, Clarice Lynch, Beau Nederhoff, Veda Northrop, Jonathan Rader, Julie Stahley, Kyler Wilharm, all of Sumner.

Cody Joes, Kayley Renslow, Isabel Sierra, all of Traer.

Dawson Bergmann, Madeline Freiberg, Emma Martin, all of Tripoli

Cortney Crozier, Reese Schares, both of Washburn.

Brenda Abarca, Charmin Anderson, Ethan Bennett-Vogt, Joe Bilyard, David Blow, Blake Boeckman, Braley Bogart, Joshua Bracken, Tyler Brownell, Jonathon Brustkern, Juliet Bukenya, Noe Calderon-Ortiz, Jenna Chidester, Niall Chinn, Anna Cookinham, Jacqueline Davis, Beckie Dobes, Jessica Drahoz, Selma Durdzic, Ethan Dwyer, William Edelbrock-Peterson, Katelyn Essink, Alexander Feldmann, Mitchel Fordyce, Kyla Frost, Eric Garcia-March, Griffin Gilles, Melissa Glawe, Cynthia Gomez, Jessica Graham, Mireia Grant, Kai Hahn, Brittany Hankcocke

Madeline Harford, Christopher Hokanson, Jennifer Hovey, Aaron Hurst, Sadie Jamason, Shaquia Johnson, Tyler Jolley, Adian Kajtazovic, Renajid Kajtezovic, Admil Kasupovic, Mason Lamb, Greyson Langenwalter, Marita Leimbach, Paw Lu, Michael Lucio, Bridgette Mahlstedt, Kemal Masinovic, Isaac Mata, Evelyne Charlotte Mawete, Sydney Meeks, Baw Meh, Justin Meier, Brandon Meyer, Jayme Millard, Josephine Mills, George Miranda Negrete, Spenser Mochal, Benard Mogamboh, Chase Nelson, Fabiola Niyonteze, Kobe Nobis, Brady O’Oconnor, Jenna Oldani, Mitchell Pagel, Dilesh Patel, Kaiden Peverill, Rezjana Porcic, Johnathan Powell, Elizabeth Rawsawmo, Xavier Roach, Cassie Ronek, Autin Rubenacker, Miguel Rubio, Aida Sanchez Faciaben, Minela Saric, Andrew Schneider, Kaitlyn Schnell, Grace Schwenneker, Emma Sebetka, Anita Seki, Mollie Sherman, Farrah Smith, Justin Smith, Dylan Steimel, Coby Taylor, Fernando Tellez-Romeric, Nathan Theis-Barnett, Abbie Treichel, So U, Cassandra Velazquez, Armin Vretenarevic, Brady Walvatne, Safari Williams, Jordan Wilson, Jakob Winter, Aalivia Wright, John Zwack, all of Waterloo.

Jasmine Ator, Seth Benschoter, Steven Franke, Carter Froelich, Riley Gage, Gaston Gonnerman, Wesley Grapp, Emma Hoins, Cassandra Krull, Madysen Leyen, Madalyn Menuey

Desiree Perez, Tiffany Sterba, Erinn Studer, Jayden Umthum, Brady Wheeler, all of Waverly.

PHOTOS: Trey Campbell through the years

The 2022 Courier Male Athlete of the Year, Trey Campbell, his story in pictures. 

1 of 28
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News