Hawkeye Community College and North Iowa Area Community College compete at ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 17, 2020)

North Iowa Area Community College and Hawkeye Community College competed in the Community College Hip Hop and Pom categories Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in a livestream show at https://www.isdtalive.com/awards.

IowaPBS will present a two-hour highlights show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a repeat at 1 p.m. the following day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0