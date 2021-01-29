Hawkeye Community College alum Maddie Poppe to perform free virtual concert Feb. 4

WATERLOO — An “American Idol” winner who got her start at Hawkeye Community College will put on a concert especially for community college students and their families next week.

Maddie Poppe, who won the national reality singing competition show in 2018, will perform a free virtual concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

The link to the concert can be found on Facebook by searching in events for “Maddie Poppe,” but the best way might be following Hawkeye Community College’s Facebook page, which along with Iowa’s 14 other community colleges is funding the free concert. The link will be posted just before the concert is set to begin.

“It was a collaborative project, and Maddie was chosen because she’s a homegrown Iowa girl and she attended community colleges,” said Mary Pat Moore, executive director of public relations and marketing at Hawkeye.

The singer/songwriter will perform songs and talk about her experiences, according to the event page, though Moore did not have details on what that would include.

