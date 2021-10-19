Hate crimes in Midwest the focus of UNI discussion

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa will have a virtual discussion on hate crimes in the Midwest.

The colloquium takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom at bit.ly/DiversityColloquiumOct21 . It will feature Gary Nachman, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

The discussion is part of the UNI Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology’s Diversity Colloquium series, and will be moderated by department head Mark Grey. It's sponsored by the department, the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the office of the president.