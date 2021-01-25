Has there ever been a Lutheran president? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: How can I get a free government phone?
A: The U.S. government offers a Lifeline Assistance program that can give you a free cell phone and access to an inexpensive cell phone plan if you qualify. You either have to have an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, or be currently enrolled in one of these government programs:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
- Medicaid.
- Federal Public Housing Assistance.
- Tribal-specific programs: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribally-Administered Temporary.
- Assistance for Needy Families (TTANF), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), Head Start.
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit Programs.
For more details or to apply, go to https://nationalverifier.servicenowservices.com/lifeline.
Q: Has there ever been a Lutheran president of the United States?
A: No.
Q: In Jan. 10’s paper, regarding the column from the Cedar Falls mayor: He added new items to the agenda after speaking to the city administrator when he had just been in a meeting with council. He was very vague. Why is that?
A: The guest column on page F2 by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green didn’t seem vague to us. He stated: “The fact is, I prepared a detailed draft of the annual council goals and objectives document for council consideration, with my proposed additions clearly highlighted. The administrator e-mailed that draft to all council members in mid-December for review prior to our Dec. 21 meeting.” Maybe vagueness is in the eye of the beholder.
Q: Why have we been limited in the number of people when viewing our kids sport events, but legislators do not wear masks and do not have to say if they have COVID?
A: While Iowa’s current public health order requires people to wear masks in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes and limits some public gatherings, those orders do not apply to the Iowa Capitol, where state lawmakers are able to create their own rules of operation.
Q: What are the symptoms of mad cow disease, both in cows and in humans?
A: Bovine spongiform encephalopathy or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease can cause slurred speech in humans as well as loss of intellect and memory; changes in personality; loss of balance and co-ordination; vision problems and blindness; abnormal jerking movements; and progressive loss of brain function and mobility.
Q: I went to the dentist on Dec. 29 and I’ve just seen a charge on my bill for $10 for PPE. Is this legal for them to do?
A: Yes. American Dental Association guidance on billing issued to dentists and generally regarding insurance reimbursements recommends a charge of $15 per patient, noting the cost of infection control procedures has skyrocketed since the advent of COVID-19.
Q: Why aren’t games that are on the BIG 10 network listed in the paper?
A: The Big 10 Network is listed in both our Friday TV Showtime guide and the Prime Time listings that appear in each day’s Courier. Games are also listed in the “Live on TV” section on the second page of each day’s Sports section.
