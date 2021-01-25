Has there ever been a Lutheran president? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Why have we been limited in the number of people when viewing our kids sport events, but legislators do not wear masks and do not have to say if they have COVID?

A: While Iowa’s current public health order requires people to wear masks in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes and limits some public gatherings, those orders do not apply to the Iowa Capitol, where state lawmakers are able to create their own rules of operation.

Q: What are the symptoms of mad cow disease, both in cows and in humans?

A: Bovine spongiform encephalopathy or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease can cause slurred speech in humans as well as loss of intellect and memory; changes in personality; loss of balance and co-ordination; vision problems and blindness; abnormal jerking movements; and progressive loss of brain function and mobility.

Q: I went to the dentist on Dec. 29 and I’ve just seen a charge on my bill for $10 for PPE. Is this legal for them to do?

A: Yes. American Dental Association guidance on billing issued to dentists and generally regarding insurance reimbursements recommends a charge of $15 per patient, noting the cost of infection control procedures has skyrocketed since the advent of COVID-19.