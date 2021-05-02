Has it been windier than usual this spring? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Have we had more windy days this spring than usual?
A: April is Iowa’s windiest month, but while last month may have seemed exceptionally windy, it was pretty much average, according to Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
Q: Can you print Joni Ernst’s contact information please?
A: You can contact U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at:
730 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: (202) 224-3254
Fax: (202) 224-9369
Q: On Sunday’s paper, you had a half page that has an ad on it. How can I get an ad on there?
A: Call Courier advertising manager Tanya Brunscheon at (319) 291-1494.
Q: In regards to the inappropriate behavior of a Union district teacher, why did they allow him to resign?
A: Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Community Schools, responds: “The investigation into this matter is not yet complete under the policies and procedures afforded to all parties under the law. No determination about an employee’s employment status would generally be made by the district prior to the completion of the investigation because in Iowa a non-probationary teacher may only be terminated upon a showing of ‘just cause’ following a hearing before the board. This hearing usually requires witness testimony and other evidence.
“Under the law of the state of Iowa, it can take 40 days or more for the school board to terminate a public school teacher’s contract. During that time, the teacher must continue to receive full pay and benefits under Iowa law. The teacher then has the right to appeal the termination through the court system, which can take years. Accordingly, if a school board receives an immediate resignation, school boards will commonly accept the resignation rather than spend taxpayer time and money to consider terminating the teacher with an uncertain outcome or timeline.
“Notwithstanding the resignation in this case, the district remains committed to fully cooperating with any agencies who are still investigating this matter and will also comply with any legal obligations it may otherwise have.”
Q: Why has the name of the teacher who resigned at Union Middle School not been released?
A: The Courier asked for and was given the name of the teacher, but since there had been no criminal charge we didn’t include it in the story. If charges are filed, we would make the name public.
Q: How many shots fired do officers respond to in Chicago?
A: There have been 956 people shot in Chicago in 2021 as of April 26, according to a Chicago Tribune tracker. We could not find the number of reports of gunfire in the Chicago Police Department crime database.
Q: How long is the road construction going to last on U.S. Highway 20 from U.S. Highway 218 to Iowa Highway 58?
A: The current phase of the project between U.S. Highway 63 and Iowa Highway 21, which includes removal and replacement of pavement in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 20, is expected to be completed by early July, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The entire project is expected to be completed by mid-November.
