Harvest virtually complete in Iowa

DES MOINES — Harvest neared completion with 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cold temperatures and snow limited additional fieldwork to applying soil amendments such as anhydrous, manure, and lime.

“Despite a year that included significant weather challenges, persistent inflation and highly pathogenic avian influenza, we approach Thanksgiving and the conclusion of harvest with a deep sense of gratitude. We are thankful for the hardworking and resilient farm families who continue to sustainably produce crops and livestock that feed and fuel consumers here and around the world,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The snowmelt from the first widespread snow of the season will improve soil moisture conditions, while warmer temperatures will be welcomed as we gather together to celebrate Thanksgiving.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 35% short, 47% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 24% very short, 38% short, 37% adequate and 1% surplus.

Harvest of the corn for grain crop was virtually complete at 97%. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain remained 16%.

Livestock were mostly in good shape with calves weaned and cattle out feeding on stalks.

Weather report

Wintertime conditions blanketed Iowa over the reporting period with the first widespread snowfall for the state. General totals were in the two to four-inch range with most stations measuring at least 0.50 inch. Unseasonable coldness also persisted with departures of up to 15 degrees below normal; the statewide average temperature was 23.8 degrees, 13.2 degrees below normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several southwestern Iowa stations to 1.08 inches in Waterloo. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.20 inch while the normal is 0.45 inch. Donnellson (Lee County) reported the week’s high temperature of 45 degrees on the 14th, six degrees below normal. Mason City Municipal Airport (Cerro Gordo County) reported the week’s low temperature of five degrees on the 19th, 18 degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures were in the low 30s north to upper 30s south as of Sunday.