Harvest of Hope supports food projects

Growing Hope

WATERLOO — Harvest of Hope, a local growing project of Growing Hope Globally, is continuing its 15th year of helping alleviate world hunger.

Growing Hope Globally empowers people to support food security by combining funding and awareness. A total of $15,000 was sent to Growing Hope Globally for 2019 to support projects in Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Three area churches participate in the growing project — South Waterloo Church of the Brethren of Waterloo and St. Timothy Lutheran and Zion Lutheran of Hudson. Local participating farmers include BarLee Farms, Rousselow Bros., Ohrt Farms, and Kevin and Diane Sittig.

For more information on Growing Hope Globally, please visit growinghopeglobally.org.

