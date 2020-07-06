Hartman visiting artist announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Black Hawk County Conservation staff has announced the Hartman Reserve Visiting Artist for 2020, Dr. Hannah Porter Occena.

Occena is assistant professor of flute at the University of Northern Iowa and principal flute with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra in Topeka, Kan.

Her proposal, “A Flute in Nature,” will explore the sounds of nature as expressed through the sound of the flute. Occena currently is walking the grounds at Hartman Reserve, recording visuals and outdoor flute performances.

Occena is offering two Hartman public programs at Hartman during her tenure (June through September) as visiting artist. The first program is July 19 at 2 p.m. at Hartman Reserve and is titled, “Children’s Musical Story Time.”

The program is specifically geared to audience members 10 and under and will introduce audiences to the members of the flute family through stories and performances. Adults are also welcomed to this program.

The second program is Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Hartman Reserve, and is titled, “Conversations in Sound.” She will perform selections for solo flute at this program and lead audience members in participatory activities addressing, “What is music and what is noise?”