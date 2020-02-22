Hartman to offer spring break camp
Hartman to offer spring break camp

Hartman Reserve

CEDAR FALLS -- Hartman Reserve Nature Center naturalists will offer a Road Trip Spring Break Camp from March 16-20 for kids ages 10-14.

It’s a way for kids to see some of the lesser known destinations in Iowa. All transportation and admission fees are included.

There will be a visit to a dairy farm, Wild Cat Den State park with birds of prey, the Iowa Science Center the Mississippi River Museum and Lake MacBride State Park to look for fossils.

Each cost for per day is $40 per child. The cost for the entire week is $175 per child. Call 277-2187 to sign up or for details.

