Hartman Reserve syrup festival still making new converts after 35 years

CEDAR FALLS — It was an easy decision for Kayla Lawrence to head to the Hartman Reserve Nature Center on Saturday after hearing about the Maple Syrup Festival.
"Unlimited pancakes. How do you turn that down?" said the University of Northern Iowa student as she finished up a plate.
The Illinois native was there with Kellan Dippold, a UNI student from the Des Moines area. Both were experiencing the pancakes, sausage and homemade maple syrup for the first time. Lawrence said she was "just impressed" with the event.
The pair hoped to walk around the grounds of the nature reserve after eating. Trees are currently being tapped to collect sap, which is boiled down in the center's sugar shack to make the syrup. One gallon of syrup is made from 40 gallons of the gathered fluid.
"I like it. I was really hoping they would be selling some of the syrup so I could buy some," said Lawrence.
However, all of the batch that's produced each spring is used for the annual festival, now in its 35th year.
"Everything that we produce this year we freeze and serve next year," said Connie Svoboda, development coordinator for Hartman Reserve.
The festival, which started during the dinner hour Friday, continues from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and no cost for ages 2 and under.
People filled tables on the main floor of Hartman's interpretive center Saturday morning and there was a line, even with more seating in two other locations around the building. But with a capacity of about 240 at the tables and two large griddles always frying pancakes, the wait wasn't too long. And Svoboda believed organizers were on track to feed multitudes.
"The way it's going right now, I wouldn't be surprised if we got to 2,300 or 2,400 (diners) over the three days," she said.
This is the first year the event hasn't been run by the Friends of Hartman Reserve organization and Chris Cakes isn't making the pancakes.
"They decided they wanted to support us in different ways," Svoboda said of the friends group. As a result, Black Hawk County Conservation -- which Hartman is part of -- now runs the event.
"We decided we'd take a crack at," she explained. "I'd have to say we're doing pretty good."
Conservation staff were behind the griddles making the pancakes accompanied by some guest flippers including local mayors as well as state senators and representatives. Profits of at least $25,000 annually aid the agency's conservation efforts along with helping to maintain county trails and parks.
Cedar Falls natives Scott and Linda Trimbell were also first-time attendees at the event, bringing their grandchildren for the experience.
They were impressed with all of it, especially the syrup. "It's really good and the pancakes are awesome," said Scott Trimbell.
They got out on the nature reserve's grounds, as well, where they saw sap being drained into buckets.
"I'd never seen them tap those trees," said Linda Trimbell. "I didn't know how it was done."
Scott Trimbell sometimes bikes past the nature reserve, but admitted he hadn't been there for decades, since his son was a Cub Scout. Seeing it again thanks to the event will change that.
"I think we'll make this an annual event now," he said.