Hartman Reserve syrup festival still making new converts after 35 years

CEDAR FALLS — It was an easy decision for Kayla Lawrence to head to the Hartman Reserve Nature Center on Saturday after hearing about the Maple Syrup Festival.

"Unlimited pancakes. How do you turn that down?" said the University of Northern Iowa student as she finished up a plate.

The Illinois native was there with Kellan Dippold, a UNI student from the Des Moines area. Both were experiencing the pancakes, sausage and homemade maple syrup for the first time. Lawrence said she was "just impressed" with the event.

The pair hoped to walk around the grounds of the nature reserve after eating. Trees are currently being tapped to collect sap, which is boiled down in the center's sugar shack to make the syrup. One gallon of syrup is made from 40 gallons of the gathered fluid.

"I like it. I was really hoping they would be selling some of the syrup so I could buy some," said Lawrence.

However, all of the batch that's produced each spring is used for the annual festival, now in its 35th year.

"Everything that we produce this year we freeze and serve next year," said Connie Svoboda, development coordinator for Hartman Reserve.