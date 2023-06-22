CEDAR FALLS — Local nature advocate and certified wildlife rehabilitator Linda Nebbe will be the next 2nd Sunday Speaker at Hartman Reserve from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in the Community Room.

Nebbe’s work with Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project consists of caring for injured, orphaned and otherwise impaired wildlife, as well as guiding volunteers and interns and presenting educational programs. Linda also has an extensive background and interest in the essential connection between humans, animals and nature, the use of which is known as animal and nature-assisted therapy.

She will bring along some friends from the animal kingdom for guests to learn about and enjoy. There is no cost to attend and no registration is necessary.

For more information, please call conservation staff at Hartman Reserve, (319) 277-2187. The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls.