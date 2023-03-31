CEDAR FALLS – There's an opportunity at Hartman Reserve to enjoy the milder temperatures through "forest bathing."

An anonymous benefactor's experience is causing her to gift half of the registration fee for others who attend the April 23 or June 18 events.

The offer is available to the first 10 participants who register at blackhawkcountyparks.com. The event will be led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide Connie Svoboda.

Forest bathing is a slow-paced and therapeutic guided walk that immerses you in nature nad promotes wellness through a series of gentle, sensory-opening invitations.

Most walks last two-and-a-half to three hours.

The registration deadline is at noon on April 21. After that, an email will be sent to participants with instructions to the event. The sessions are for those aged 18 and older.