Hartman Reserve: Free open house for family, Under Harvest Moon events planned this month

CEDAR FALLS — You don’t have to drive far to find a fall color show and some free family fun.

It’s as close as Hartman Reserve, an urban woodland reserve with 100-year-old white, red and bur oaks, a rare grove of native Hawthorne trees and massive cottonwood trees.

“Right now, it’s a great place to come and see the trees changing colors. Yellows and reds are starting to pop. Fall is at its brightest,” said Amy Davison, unit manager at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive.

Black Hawk County Conservation staff will be hosting an open house Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring a variety of outdoor activities and such enhancements as a giant Nest, a new sugar shack, fire pit and Trail Rx. It is free and open to the public.

“We want to make people aware of all Hartman has to offer. We’ve been working really hard on adding lots of outdoor exhibits so that when families come out to Hartman Reserve they’ll have more things they can do. We’ve been able to do these projects because of generous donors and Friends of Hartman Reserve,” Davison said.

The Nest, an amphitheater built to resemble a bird’s nest, will be used as an outdoor classroom for programs and school groups. A local artist has been asked to paint a mural in the Nest featuring Iowa’s native birds.

Visitors can learn about the Trail Rx program, which is endorsed by All Trails and has been recommended by local health providers. Staff will lead an easy walk on a Trail RX trail every half hour starting at 2 p.m. leaving from the parking lot.

Also at 2 p.m., “Creepy Crawlies” will teach kids and parents about the insects and bugs that inhabit our world. Hands-on activities are planned. Registration is required and limited for that event at BlackHawkCountyParks.com.

A fire pit with seating is located on Pollinator Parkway in the reserve, and a kid-sized sugar shack has been built in the woods by members of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School construction management class, Davison said.

“Kids can play like they’re tapping a tree and making syrup,” she said.

Gardeners can appreciate the native plants and pollinator plants growing at Hartman. “They’re planted as an example of utilizing native and prairie plants in your backyard, if you like the more wild look. Or you can see how it looks in a more manicured style on Pollinator Parkway,” Davison explained.

Registration is now open for the 27th annual Under the Harvest Moon, a major fundraising event for Black Hawk County Extension. The event is Oct. 28 at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.

Happy hour, raffles and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Moment In Thyme dinner and dessert, coffee by Cup of Joe and live auction.

Reservations are required and limited in number at BlackHawkCountyParks.com. Registrations will be accepted until Oct. 23 or until all seats are claimed, whichever comes first. A vegetarian meal can be specified at registration.

Silent auction items include a tram ride on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, a water fountain from Bernd’s Pond, Boone Dinner Train gift cards, a tempera painting of a Hartman Reserve trail by Dan Wilson, Send a Kid to Camp tickets and VIP treatment at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Thanksgiving turkey from Solstice Farms, a Mississippi River Boat ride, a pearl and turquoise rope necklace from BeadSpirit, a wine basket from Friends of Hartman Reserve and unique handmade items.

At the live auction such items as a dinner for eight from Moment In Thyme, a behind-the-scenes tour from Omaha Henry-Doorly Zoo, Maple Syrup Fest VIP table and separate guided canoe/kayak trips (one on white water) with Vern Fish, retired executive director of the Black Hawk County Conservation Board and now a local adventure guide and naturalist.

“Proceeds to fund conservation projects and initiatives,” Davison said. “Black Hawk County Conservation manages and maintains about 9,000 acres of public land and funds will be used for everything from managing prairies to campgrounds and parks.”

BHCC also manages river accesses, public gun and archery ranges, cabins, lodges, bike trails, geological sites, wildlife exhibits, and Hartman Reserve Nature Center.