CEDAR FALLS — Tom Freed and Mark Freed will present Geocaching 101, an hourlong workshop, at 1 p.m. July 7 at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center.
In geocaching, people use a GPS unit or free app on a cellphone and a set of coordinates to hunt for a cache hidden in an eco-friendly site, usually in nature.
The Freeds are avid geocachers with thousands of finds all over the world between them. They Freeds will cover geocache basics at the workshop, including equipment or cell phone app necessary, types of caches and cache containers, difficulty and terrain ratings, the latest caches installed at Hartman, and more.
Attendees will be able to use this information to find their first cache at Hartman Reserve after the workshop.
For registered attendees, there will be a give-away drawing for a free GPS unit, courtesy of Scheels.
Registration for the workshop is accepted online at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events tab. Cost is $2 per person; ages 5 and under are free.
The entrance to Hartman Reserve is located at 657 Reserve Drive.
