CEDAR FALLS — Applications are now open for the eighth annual Hartman Reserve Visiting Artist Program.
Professional or novice artists of all disciplines and ages are encouraged to apply.
Details and application form can be downloaded at www.HartmanReserve.org under the Education menu, or can be mailed upon request.
Application deadline is May 15.
The selected artist or ensemble receives $2,750 cash award and up to $250 for supplies.
The artist or ensemble also receives day access to a facility at Hartman Reserve and contracts to present a program, show or performance at Waterloo Center for the Arts and Hearst Center for the Arts.
Sponsors are Friends of Hartman Reserve, Catherine Ann Livingston Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Hearst Center for the Arts and Friends of Waterloo Center for the Arts.
This program was formerly known as the Hartman Artist-In-Residence program.
Call (319) 277-2187 with any questions.
