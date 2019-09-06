CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are now on sale for the 42nd annual Halloween Hikes on Oct. 2, 3, and 4 at Hartman Reserve.
Halloween Hikes are guided, non-scary walks on a candle-lit Hartman trail.
Costumed actors give short performances along the way to help guests of all ages learn about nature.
Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and other activities inside the Interpretive Center after their hike. Guests can wear their costumes, and youth groups are welcome.
The hikes start at 6 p.m. each day and leave every 15 minutes through the 7:30 p.m. hike.
Tickets are sold only in advance at $5 each; no cost for children ages 2 and younger.
Call Hartman Reserve at 277-2187 or stop by the Hartman front desk to purchase tickets.
In case of rain, the event will take place inside the Interpretive Center.
Major sponsors include GreenState Credit Union, Black Hawk County Conservation Board and the VGM Group.
Volunteers are needed for this family-friendly event; contact Gretchen at 277-2187 to volunteer.
