The Hartman Halloween Hikes tickets include staffers in animal costumes.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The 41st annual Friends of Hartman Reserve Halloween Hikes fundraising event will be Oct. 3, 4, and 5 at Hartman Reserve.

Hikes start at 6 p.m. each evening and leave every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m.

Theme this year is "Home Sweet Home" to celebrate the opening of the remodeled Interpretive Building at 657 Reserve Drive.

The hikes are short, non-scary walks that follow a candle-lit trail in the woods. Costumed actors along the trail give short performances about nature topics. The event is designed for families, youth groups, and adventurers of all ages. The public is invited to wear their Halloween costumes.

Tickets are $5 each; no cost for ages 2 and under. Tickets are sold only in advance and may be purchased by calling 277-2187 or by stopping by the Hartman Interpretive Center front desk.

Major sponsors for this event are University of Iowa Community Credit Union and The VGM Group.

Attendees will also enjoy hot cocoa and cookies after the hike, learn how to make apple cider, and guess the weight of a big pumpkin. Sponsors for these extra activities are Nestle, Blueridge Orchard, and A Family Market Place.

All proceeds from this annual fundraising event support educational programming at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.

