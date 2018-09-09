CEDAR FALLS -- The 41st annual Friends of Hartman Reserve Halloween Hikes fundraising event will be Oct. 3, 4, and 5 at Hartman Reserve.
Hikes start at 6 p.m. each evening and leave every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m.
Theme this year is "Home Sweet Home" to celebrate the opening of the remodeled Interpretive Building at 657 Reserve Drive.
The hikes are short, non-scary walks that follow a candle-lit trail in the woods. Costumed actors along the trail give short performances about nature topics. The event is designed for families, youth groups, and adventurers of all ages. The public is invited to wear their Halloween costumes.
Tickets are $5 each; no cost for ages 2 and under. Tickets are sold only in advance and may be purchased by calling 277-2187 or by stopping by the Hartman Interpretive Center front desk.
Major sponsors for this event are University of Iowa Community Credit Union and The VGM Group.
Attendees will also enjoy hot cocoa and cookies after the hike, learn how to make apple cider, and guess the weight of a big pumpkin. Sponsors for these extra activities are Nestle, Blueridge Orchard, and A Family Market Place.
All proceeds from this annual fundraising event support educational programming at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.