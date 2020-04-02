Hartman Artist Program continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Applications are now being accepted for the 9th annual Hartman Reserve Visiting Artist program.

The Visiting Artist program is an opportunity for professional or novice artists of all disciplines and ages to experience a creative endeavor inspired by nature. Complete details and application form can be downloaded at www.HartmanReserve.org under the Current Initiatives menu, or can be mailed to applicants upon request. Application deadline is 4:30 p.m. May 1 at Hartman Reserve.

The selected artist or ensemble will receive a $2,750 cash award plus up to $250 for supplies, and the opportunity to present a program, show, or performance at Waterloo Center for the Arts and Hearst Center for the Arts.

Sponsors of this program are Friends of Hartman Reserve, Catherine Ann Livingston Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Hearst Center for the Arts, and Friends of Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls. Call (319) 277-2187 with any questions.

