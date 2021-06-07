Hart seeks re-election as Waterloo mayor; Klein set to challenge him

Klein, a retired Catholic schools employee, said she made the decision to run for the top office following her walking tour of the city’s neighborhoods. She said a number of residents said they didn’t feel their concerns were being heard.

“It saddens me that citizens don’t feel like their opinions matter but I understand why,” said Klein. “In my four years on council it’s become clear that most city decisions are made behind closed doors and with little input from relevant stakeholders. That’s not how city government should operate.”

Klein criticized the creation of a chief of staff position for the mayor’s office, and she said she is against a recent decision to remove the Waterloo Police Department’s griffin emblem, a decision that came after some in the community said the emblem resembled a KKK dragon.

“The attack on the Waterloo police and their beloved griffin insignia was heartbreaking to watch and created unnecessary divide in the community,” Klein said.

If elected mayor, Klein said she would donate half her mayoral salary back to the city. She currently does something similar with her raises for the City Council position.