Hart seeks re-election as Waterloo mayor; Klein set to challenge him

WATERLOO – Mayor Quentin Hart will be facing competition in this year’s election.
One-term City Council Member Margaret Klein announced Sunday she is in the running for the mayor’s seat.
Hart, who is in his third term as mayor, announced Monday he is seeking re-election.
“Waterloo's best days are ahead of us. That's why I'm running for re-election,” Hart said in a Twitter message announcing he will run for a fourth term.
Hart’s announcement touted ongoing commercial success and residential development in the downtown area, including public-private partnerships that invested in revitalizing neighborhoods.
He also pointed to projects like the Waterloo Convention Center, LSB at TechWorks, and the Lost Island Theme Park and the city being named 2018 Iowa Small Business Community of the Year.
“There are so many amazing things that are taking place within our community, and we need to make sure those things continue to move forward,” Hart said. “As mayor, I’ve worked to bridge divides in our city. We’ve made real progress in the past four years: strengthened our economic development, empowered our neighborhoods and worked to create a collective vision for our future. There’s so much more we can do.”
Hart served on the Waterloo City Council for eight years before he was elected mayor in a runoff election in 2015.
Klein, a retired Catholic schools employee, said she made the decision to run for the top office following her walking tour of the city’s neighborhoods. She said a number of residents said they didn’t feel their concerns were being heard.
“It saddens me that citizens don’t feel like their opinions matter but I understand why,” said Klein. “In my four years on council it’s become clear that most city decisions are made behind closed doors and with little input from relevant stakeholders. That’s not how city government should operate.”
Klein criticized the creation of a chief of staff position for the mayor’s office, and she said she is against a recent decision to remove the Waterloo Police Department’s griffin emblem, a decision that came after some in the community said the emblem resembled a KKK dragon.
“The attack on the Waterloo police and their beloved griffin insignia was heartbreaking to watch and created unnecessary divide in the community,” Klein said.
If elected mayor, Klein said she would donate half her mayoral salary back to the city. She currently does something similar with her raises for the City Council position.
Klein was elected to the Waterloo City Council’s Ward 1 seat in 2017. She has served as council liaison to the boards of the Waterloo Public Library and the Waterloo Regional Airport. She is also the chair of the Waterloo Housing Authority.