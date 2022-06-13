'Harry Potter' film to headline concert season for Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra

CEDAR FALLS — Full orchestras. Challenging work. Together.

That’s what Jason Weinberger said audiences can expect from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s 93rd season. Beginning Oct. 1, the wcfsymphony returns for a complete season of in-person concerts in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

“We have put together a season of big orchestra experiences with a full orchestra on each concert. We’re together as a full orchestra. We haven’t been able to do that in the past few years, and that’s what I’m most excited about,” said Weinberger, artistic director and conductor.

Tickets go on sale today.

Headlining the 2022-2023 season is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, In Concert,” part of the “Harry Potter” film concert series. Other concerts will feature orchestral blockbusters, a new concert venue in Waterloo, nationally-known guest artists, a focus on African-American composers and musicians and a collaboration with the University of Northern Iowa School of Music.

The season opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in dramatic fashion with Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture,” and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, a foundational piece of the classical repertoire that has been featured in numerous films, including “The Seven Year Itch” with Marilyn Monroe and Clint Eastwood’s “Hereafter.” Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear will join the orchestra to perform Claude Debussy’s “La Mer (The Sea).”

“This concert is a mountain to climb. ‘La Mer’ is a big orchestra blockbuster, a beautiful piece. I’ve studied the piece over the years, never performed it. This will be the first time for me to conduct it,” Weinberger said.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first film in the franchise, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. For the first time in the Cedar Valley, audiences will experience the wcfsymphony performing John Williams’ music live while watching the entire film. The event is at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

“It’s a wildly popular film series, and I think it will be a fun experience for the community. The franchise is old enough that parents who saw the movie as kids are now seeing it with their own kids,” said Rich Frevert, wcfsymphony executive director.

Weinberger describes Williams’ film score as “invigorating. Playing in sync with a film is challenging enough, but this music is really difficult and challenging to play. John Williams is one of the masters of our time.”

“Holidays at Antioch” brings the symphony back to Waterloo’s Antioch Baptist Church for the first time since the 1980s. The 7 p.m. Dec. 4 concert will feature holiday favorites, as well as Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker” and George Fredric Handel’s “Nutcracker Suite.”

For the “Creation du Monde” concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Weinberger will conduct a “larger-than-chamber-sized orchestra” with music to include Darius Milhaud’s “La Creation du Monde” and Timothy Andres’ “Paraphrase on Themes of Brian Eno.”

“Go big or go home” could be the theme for the March 4 concert featuring mezzo soprano Megan Grey, the Northern Iowa Symphony and the wcfsymphony performing monumental music by Gustav Mahler and Dmitri Shostakovich. Grey, originally from Cedar Falls and a UNI graduate made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2019-20 in “Madama Butterfly.”

“It’s a really big concert with lots of faces on stage and a wonderful young performer. I’ve known Megan since she was 3 or 4 years old, and it’s really special to have her here and enjoy her success. It’s a really huge moment out of the year,” Weinberger said.

The season ends with “The Evolution of African American Music” at 7 p.m. April 29, featuring jazz singer and historian Bruce Henry. He’ll be joined by Felicia Smith-Nalls, lead singer of the Cedar Valley Big Band and her own band, HartSmith. Henry also will work with elementary and middle school students throughout the Cedar Valley during the 2022-2023 season.

Tickets for the 2022-2023 season may be ordered online at wcfsymphony.org/events, by visiting the UNItix box office at Gallagher Bluedorn, calling the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849 or the wcfsymphony office at (319) 273-3373.

