'Harry Potter' costume contest planned before Waterloo-Cedar Falls Nov. 4 concert

CEDAR FALLS -- All "Harry Potter"/wcfsymphony concert ticket holders can participate in a pre-concert costume contest on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Prizes will be given for best Harry Potter costumes in adult and youth categories, and other costumes, not related, in a combined category for adult and youth.
Participants must register from 6 to 6:20 p.m. in the GBPAC lobby prior to the concert. Concert tickets are required to register.
Doors and box office open at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call (319) 273-3373.
