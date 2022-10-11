 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Harry Potter' costume contest planned before Waterloo-Cedar Falls Nov. 4 concert

  • 0
harry potter costume
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS -- All "Harry Potter"/wcfsymphony concert ticket holders can participate in a pre-concert costume contest on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Prizes will be given for best Harry Potter costumes in adult and youth categories, and other costumes, not related, in a combined category for adult and youth.

Participants must register from 6 to 6:20 p.m. in the GBPAC lobby prior to the concert. Concert tickets are required to register.

Doors and box office open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call (319) 273-3373.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cedar River Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Cedar River Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News