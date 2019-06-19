EVANSDALE — It’s around four months until the Halloween season kicks into high gear. But Gary Hall can’t wait any longer, and he’s betting his customers might not want to wait, either.
So Hall and fellow haunted house operator Joe Klein — who operate Harris Haven Funeral Home and Ravenhurst Manor in Evansdale, respectively — are opening their establishments for one fright-filled weekend of terror.
A Midsummer Night’s Scream will be Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until midnight both nights. Tickets are $20 each, and include admission to both haunted houses, which are connected at 3767 Lafayette Road in Evansdale.
“Well, we want to see what happens. We’ve never done it before,” Hall said.
The 25 or so rooms have been changed around since last year, so those who have been through Harris Haven before won’t see the same things this time around. Plus, Hall said, there will be new parts added on this fall, so the Midsummer Night’s Scream event won’t ruin guests for this coming season, either.
“With the help that I have, we’re able to change things quicker,” he said.
Some haunted houses in warmer parts of the country stay open year-round, though that’s difficult to do in Iowa’s snow and cold, Hall said.
But he heard of another haunted house in Ottumwa opening this summer and thought it might be worth trying.
“We thought about, if it catches on this year, maybe we’ll open next year during Memorial Day and go from there, and eventually open up and go through the summer when it’s nice out,” Hall said. “It gives them something else to do, other than just in October.”
For more information, visit http://www.harrishaven.com/
