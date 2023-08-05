UTV accident kills Watervile man in Harper's Ferry on Friday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARPER'S FERRY — A 68-year-old Waterville man was killed Friday when his utility task vehicle crashed after striking trees and landscaping rock.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeffry F. Kelly was eastbound on Walleye Lane approaching River View Road at 12:55 p.m. when his John Deere UTV made contact with several trees and came to rest after striking landscaping rock.

One person dead after single vehicle crash Thursday near Dunkerton

Kelly was transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon by the hospital's ambulance service. The accident remains under investigation.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Law Enforcement, Harper's Ferry Fire Department/Emergency Medical Service and Danny Mac's Towing.

Harper's Ferry is along the Mississippi River about 100 miles northeast of Waterloo.

