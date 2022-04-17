Harmonium quartet to perform at Proud Image concert April 23

WATERLOO -- Harmonium from Kansas City will be the guest quartet at the "Back in Harmony" concert at 7 p.m. April 23 at Central Middle School. Their performance is part of the Proud Image Chorus's spring concert.

Harmonium features tenor Micah Jeppesen, lead Mark Fortino, baritone Michael Troyer and bass Marshall Crowl. They have a total of 11 district quartet championships between them, a third-placce International Youth Contest Medal and decades of International Barbershop Harmony Quartet competition experience.

The Proud Image Chorus will be joined by the River City Chorus from Mason City, under the direction of David Boyd, creating an a capella chorus of about 70 voices.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students available in advance by calling 515-979-9054 or at the door.

